D-Backs 3, Phillies 4: Answerbacks outdueled in the Desert

Just a day after getting absolutely demolished (feel free to commiserate with all the ugly details over at Dano’s recap), the D-Backs’ bats again looked as if they were exhausted and left their offense in the first game of the series. Then, suddenly, they found late life to come off the mat and force extras. But just as suddenly, the D-Backs fell back flat - metaphorically and literally - to let a winnable game slip away while showing an ennobling level of perseverance.