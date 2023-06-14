Snake Bytes 6/14: Massive Suckage

Diamondbacks News

Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3

Even Corbin Carroll hitting a home run wasn’t enough to make this one the least bit exciting. IN fact, all that really did is make up for the run he allowed to score when he forgot how many outs there were.

Josh Rojas Takes Mound in Blowout Loss

It was not a pretty sight by any stretch of the imagination. That said, I confess to being a bit surprised there was only one inning of position player pitching for Arizona.

Carroll Loses Track of Outs, Allows a Run

These things happen. They shouldn’t, but they do. Corbin Carroll is going to be seeing clips of this brain fart for years to come. At least the team was already getting blown out and Carroll responded by hitting a home run.

Diamondbacks Have Worst Game of the Year

Kyle Schwarber was the first batter of the game. He took Zach Davies deep, putting the Phillies ahead with one massive swing. The game really should have just ended there.

Corbin Carroll’s Speed-Power Numbers Putting Him in MVP Race

There is still more than half the season to be played, but Corbin Carroll’s dynamic arrival on the scene is making the pundits sit up and take notice.

Other Baseball News

Mets’ Drew Smith Tossed for Substance Violation

New York just cannot seem to catch a break.

Nevada Senate Passes $380 million Bill for A’s Stadium

The Nevada Senate passed a $380 million bill on Tuesday to help fund a new stadium for the Athletics in Las Vegas, the first step toward the expected move of the franchise from Oakland.

Ambidextrous 12-year-old Has High Hopes

Part Shohei Ohtani, part Pat Venditte, young Yuto Hara has his hopes and dreams set on becoming one of baseball’s biggest and brightest.

The Pitch Clock and Pitching Injuries

While there were many concerns that the pitch clock might lead to an increased number of pitching injuries, it seems that might not be the case after all.