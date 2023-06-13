Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #67: 6/13 vs. Phillies

Today's Lineups PHILLIES DIAMONDBACKS Kyle Schwarber - LF Pavin Smith - RF Trea Turner - SS Lourdes Gurriel - DH Nick Castellanos - RF Corbin Carroll - LF Bryce Harper - DH Christian Walker - 1B J.T. Realmuto - C Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bryson Stott - 2B Jake McCarthy - CF Alec Bohm - 3B Josh Rojas - 2B Kody Clemens - 1B Carson Kelly - C Brandon Marsh - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Zack Wheeler - RHP Zach Davies - RHP

Yeah, I think I’m going to skip this one, in lieu of some calming, low-key activity - like base-jumping, bull-fighting, or perhaps diving head first into a convenient saguaro. It would all be more relaxing than another game like last night’s which was the most stressful three hours and fifteen minutes I’ve had in a long time. It’s good to be reminded, every now and again, how much I genuinely CARE about Diamondbacks’ baseball. After Torey’s ejection, I was probably more heavily invested in this contest than any Arizona victory since before the pandemic. [I have had similar moments before, but they ended in disaster] Pure, undiluted pleasure at a D-backs result is something I’ve not experienced a lot recently!

Matters were made worse by the fact as well as watching the game on TV, I was also following on Gameday, and as usual the TV feed was a couple of pitches behind Gameday. [I will eventually convince Mrs. SnakePit to bet with me when we’re watching: I may never have to do the dishes in SnakePit Towers, ever again...] So with two outs in the ninth, and the go-ahead run at the plate, I got to see, “in play, run(s)” and then had to wait, crossing my fingers it was only a tied game. Then, I saw the home-run notification, and my heart sank, while I waited for the TV to catch up... and then all that followed. It was a veritable glass cage of emotions for that five-minute spell.

No roster moves here in Arizona today, but there were a few at Reno today that are perhaps of interest (I’ve not repeated the ones covered yesterday):

Yairo Munoz released

Dominic Miroglio released

Placed Dominic Fletcher on Temporarily Inactive list

Reinstated Blaze Alexander from Reno IL

Miroglio is perhaps the best-known name, having been in the D-backs organization since 2017, when the catcher was picked by Arizona in the 20th round. He had a promising start, hitting .327 over 76 games with High-A Visalia the following year, and was interviewed by Wes at the time. But Dominic was never able to translate that into consistent production at a higher level. An .803 OPS for Reno wasn’t enough, and he basically aged out, having turned 28 in March. No clue what’s up with Fletcher. But good to have Blaze Alexander back, as he had hit .458 over his first nine games with the Aces before fracturing his right thumb after being hit by a pitch. Hopefully, that won’t have derailed the infielder.