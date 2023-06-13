Answerbacks T-shirt available!

If one thing has defined the Diamondbacks, it’s their resilience. It seems as if every time the opposition scores, Arizona will immediately hit back. That caused commentator Steve Berthiaume to dub them the “Answerbacks”. Almost half of their wins (20 of 41, at the time of writing) have come after the D-backs trailed. Monday’s night’s barnburning victory over Philadelphia, where they trailed 5-1 in the middle of the third, exemplifies the spirit of the 2023 D-backs. It has helped take them to (again, at time of writing!) the best record in the National League. Now, our pals at BreakingT have come up with a design to mark the never-say-Diamondbacks!

Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies

Designed and printed in the USA

Free returns and exchanges

[We receive an affiliate commission on all sales through the link, which helps keep the lights on at SnakePit Towers!]