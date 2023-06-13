Snake Bytes 6/13: Nail-Biter

Diamondbacks News

[SI] Diamondbacks Prevail 9-8 in Thriller Against the Phillies

Emmanuel Rivera led off with a single and Strahm then hit Carroll for the second time, coming up and in with a fastball once again to clip him on the arm. At that point, Lovullo had enough and charged out of the dugout. Home plate umpire Vic Carapazza immediately told him he’d be ejected, and Lovullo admitted he had no right to be there, but he felt he needed to protect his player. Realmuto then engaged with Lovullo and the two started exchanging words, after which chaos broke out.

[MLB] Lovullo sticks up for Carroll as tempers flare, D-backs rally

“I knew going out there that I had no right to go out there and the umpire said to me, ‘I’m going to need to eject you if you don’t get off the field right now,’” Lovullo said. “And I said, ‘Well, I’m not leaving,’ and that’s why I got thrown out.”

[twitter] Zach Buchanan lost his job at theAthletic. His final story posted yesterday and they made him get a subscription to read it... Thus incentivizing me to cancel mine. They don’t offer any Diamondbacks content anymore, so....why bother?

I am among the cuts today at The Athletic. It sucks. I loved it and am really proud of all the things I got to write. Thank you for reading it. It was the best work of my career.



I don't know what's next, but I'm sure it'll be great. If you want to get in touch, my DMs are open. — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) June 12, 2023

[SI] Corbin Carroll Wins NL Player of the Week Award

Corbin Carroll is taking the National League by storm, just don’t expect him to get outwardly excited about it. The 22 year old rookie phenom has been playing like one of the best players in the league this year. Not only is he the front runner for the NL Rookie of the year award, and currently ranked 5th in the NL Outfield All Star voting, but now he has an NL Player of the Week award under his belt as well. He went 13 for 26, .500 with four homers, ten runs, nine RBI, and three stolen bases for good measure.

[MLB] Injuries & Moves: Mantiply, Kelly reinstated from IL

June 12: LHP Joe Mantiply, C Carson Kelly reinstated from IL; OF Kyle Lewis reinstated off IL, optioned to Triple-A Reno; RHP Kevin Ginkel and C Jose Herrera optioned; LHP Anthony Misiewicz designated for assignment

Mantiply — who started the regular season on the injured list due to left shoulder inflammation, then landed back on the IL on May 12 due to a strained right hamstring — was reinstated after completing his rehab assignment with the Rookie-level ACL D-backs Black and Triple-A Reno. In his last rehab appearance with Reno, the lefty reliever tossed a scoreless inning, fanning two.

Kelly completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno, batting .345 with five runs and four RBIs in eight games. The 28-year-old backstop was on the injured list after suffering a fracture on his right forearm on a hit-by-pitch in the fourth inning of the D-backs’ March 20 Spring Training game against the White Sox.

Lewis was on the IL with an undisclosed illness since April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno and will remain there after he was reinstated off the IL, then optioned.

Baseball News

[MLB] Two for the Sho: 20th HR is game-winner in 12th

“This was a fun win,” said Angels starter Tyler Anderson. “It was a crazy one. Just a wild game with people playing [positions that they] usually don’t play. Just a fun, scrappy win in general.”

[MLB] 8 players to be named later who went on to become stars

David Ortiz

PTBNL from SEA to MIN in August 1996

Before Ortiz turned into Big Papi, he was a first base prospect who could never seem to get his career off the ground. At the Trade Deadline in 2000, the Mariners tried to solidify their roster for a postseason push by acquiring Dave Hollins from the Twins in exchange for a PTBNL, Ortiz.

Ortiz ended up spending parts of six years with the Twins, for whom he hit .266 across 455 games while bringing his infectious personality to an already dynamic clubhouse. After the Twins released him following the 2002 season, Ortiz signed a Minor League contract with the Red Sox (thanks to a little help from Pedro Martinez), and the rest was history. With Boston, Ortiz delivered some of the biggest home runs in postseason history, helping the Sox break the Curse of the Bambino on his way to Cooperstown.

[fangraphs] Let’s Evaluate Brandon Crawford’s Pitching Debut

There have already been multiple excellent breakdowns of how Crawford had always wanted to pitch and how he got the opportunity. I can’t match that kind of coverage – but I can take a different angle. He looked borderline acceptable out there, something you can’t often say of hitters taking the mound. How acceptable? Let’s do a pitch breakdown.

[MLB] Realmuto becomes 1st Phillies player to cycle since 2004

J.T. Realmuto smashed a ball off the left-center-field wall in the ninth inning Monday night at Chase Field.

He cruised into second base for a double, turned to the visitors’ dugout and flashed a double thumbs-up to his teammates.

That was how Realmuto became the ninth player in Phillies history to hit for the cycle and the first since David Bell against the Expos at Citizens Bank Park in 2004 in a 9-8 loss to Arizona at Chase Field. Realmuto is the 16th catcher in baseball history to hit for the cycle and the first backstop since Milwaukee’s George Kottaras in 2011.