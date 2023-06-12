Meme Monday 6/12: Killin’ It

I’m almost positive the D-backs would have swept the Nats had game 3 of the series not been postponed because of the wildfire smoke. That game has been postponed to later in June. We will get the sweep. And now more sweep talk as the D-backs polished off the Tigers in Detroit. That game 3 comeback in the 9th was insane! Corbin Carroll is a God amongst men and my candidate for NL ROY. Not everything was peachy in the Tiger’s series though. Zac Gallen stumbled a bit in his start and walked away with a no decision after giving up 10 hits, 5 runs, and 2 walks in just 5.2 innings. What’s up with that? I’m not too worried though. Anyhow, the team is great and the memes are...aite. Enjoy.

