Snake Bytes 6/12: CC: MY ROY

Diamondbacks News:

[AZC] Diamondbacks stay hot, down Tigers for 5th straight win

Detroit led 5-2 in the eighth before Corbin Carroll doubled, stole third and scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI grounder.

[MLB] Corbin Carroll shines in D-backs sweep of Tigers

The red-hot Carroll picked up his third three-hit game in his last four contests. He’s 10-for-19 (.526) over that span, with three doubles, a triple and three homers. With the win, the D-backs improved to 40-25.

“I’m always looking for him every time we’re getting through the lineup and we’re attempting to score runs,” said manager Torey Lovullo. “He’s just a locked-in player right now, and getting after it. And I know that every player looks for runs like this that he’s on. It’s fun for all of us to watch.”

[BurnCitySports] Diamondbacks tie a franchise record for wins through 65 games

As crazy as it sounds, there are just eight series’ left for the Diamondbacks until the All-Star break. And, with how talented the NL West is, it is pivotal for Arizona to continue this strong offensive output.

Looking ahead, the Diamondbacks will see some tough competition before the halfway point. This includes the Mets, Rays, Brewers, Phillies, Pirates, and Guardians.

Of course, there is still plenty of time left in the season, but one thing is for certain: this is no fluke, the Diamondbacks are a legit playoff team.

[YardBarker] Diamondbacks risky investment in young star already looks like a steal

Carroll is not only one of the biggest reasons the Diamondbacks find themselves on top of the National League West standings entering play on Sunday, he is also looking like one of the best outfielders in the league with unlimited potential.

His numbers through his first 61 games are staggering, as he’s hitting .301 with a .949 OPS that is sixth best in the entire major leagues.

He is hitting for power (13 home runs and a .565 slugging percentage) while also blazing up the base paths by going 18-for-20 on stolen base attempts.

[SI] Dominic Fletcher reflects on WBC, first MLB stint

The biggest difference he noticed when comparing pitchers in Triple-A vs. MLB is the quality of stuff. When it comes to handling that quality of pitching his mindset is “to go out there every day and be really focused each at-bat, do you best to battle and compete with the stuff they have.”

Baseball News:

[FrontOfficeSports] The A’s mess should stir MLB soul searching, but it won’t

Oakland’s only focus as an organization, the only thing that draws any investment of time and resources, is extracting public money for their next venue.

Their roster is the cheapest in MLB by a healthy margin, their stadium was famously home to feral cats last year and possums this year, and after getting deep into talks with the city on a community benefits program, they informed officials that they wouldn’t be paying for it.

[TheAthletic] Is Philly’s pitch clock quicker than other MLB parks? The Phillies - and data - say so

It is, but there are objective ways of measuring it. And the data, so far, supports their theories: There have been more timer violations per game at Citizens Bank Park this season than any other major-league ballpark, according to research by STATS Perform. The data was compiled through Wednesday’s games.