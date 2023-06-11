Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #65: 6/11 @ Tigers

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS TIGERS Ketel Marte - 2B Zach McKinstry - RF Corbin Carroll - LF Spencer Torkelson - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - DH Kerry Carpenter - LF Christian Walker - 1B Javier Baez - SS Evan Longoria - 3B Nick Maton - 2B Pavin Smith - RF Eric Haase - C Nick Ahmed - SS Miguel Cabrera - DH Gabriel Moreno - C Jonathan Schoop - 3B Jake McCarthy - CF Jake Marisnick - CF Zac Gallen - RHP Joey Wentz - LHP

Do not adjust your set. This is an 8:35 am first pitch in Arizona for today’s game. I’m not sure what the reasoning behind this is. I do know that the game is a Peacock exclusive, only available on the streaming network. I will not be purchasing the Peacock network in order to watch. Let’s just leave it at that, shall we? It does appear that the bizarrely early start time is at the behest of Peacock, because the Tigers’ Sunday Peacock game last year, against the Yankees, had a similarly early time. Taylor Swift, who played in the area on both Friday and Saturday, has now left the area, so it’s nothing to do with her.

The D-backs will be going for the sweep behind Zac Gallen, and given his ERA is close to FIVE RUNS better than the opposing pitcher, I’m going to be very disappointed if Arizona fails to close the deal. Justin, who appears to be that unnatural species known as “a morning person” volunteered to recap this one, though between the unnatural start time and the idiotic locking of it up on another streaming service, I’d not be surprised if this Gameday Thread becomes one of the most lightly-trafficked of the year. I’ll try and pop in after I’ve regained consciousness and had a coffee. No promises.

