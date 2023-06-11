 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snake Bytes: 6/11 Gallens and Tigers and Snakes! Oh, my!

By Justin27
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Team News

Diamondbacks bats stay active, Ryne Nelson has solid outing, beat struggling Tigers again

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/06/10/arizona-diamondbacks-detroit-tigers-pitching-matchup-updates-saturday/70300214007/

Nelson completes checklist, leads D-backs to 4th straight ‘W’

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/ryne-nelson-earns-win-over-tigers

Home Runs Support Ryne Nelson’s Scoreless Start

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/home-runs-support-ryne-nelson-scoreless-start

Lovullo reminisces on tenure with Tigers

“I have nothing but the fondest memories [of Detroit],” Lovullo said. “So going back there, I’ll still reminisce and go through some of the things that I went through as a young player. But times have changed a little bit. The field is different. The vibe is different. But I’ll always remember the Tigers in a very special way.”

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/diamondbacks-torey-lovullo-reminisces-on-time-with-tigers

Corbin Carroll Muscles His Way into MVP Race

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/corbin-carroll-muscles-his-way-into-mvp-race

How Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno make the Arizona Diamondbacks a perfect surprise team for 2023

Hey, maybe we are starting to get noticed...

https://sports.yahoo.com/how-corbin-carroll-and-gabriel-moreno-make-the-arizona-diamondbacks-a-perfect-surprise-team-for-2023-220930028.html


Other Baseball

Hendricks hurls gem vs. Giants, takes no-hitter into 8th

It took a former Dback to break it up...
https://www.mlb.com/news/kyle-hendricks-pitches-7-2-3-no-hit-innings-vs-giants

Seager’s first career five-hit game powers Rangers past MLB-best Rays

https://www.mlb.com/news/corey-seager-has-5-hit-day-vs-rays

Acuña, Ozuna power red-hot Braves to 7th straight win

https://www.mlb.com/news/ronald-acuna-jr-marcell-ozuna-homer-in-braves-seventh-straight-win

‘A momentous weekend’: Lowe brothers facing each other for first time in Majors

https://www.mlb.com/news/brothers-josh-lowe-nathaniel-lowe-face-off-for-first-time-in-majors

Pete Alonso To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Bone Bruise, Sprain Of Left Wrist

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/06/pete-alonso-to-miss-3-4-weeks-with-bone-bruise-and-sprain-of-left-wrist.html


Anything Goes


Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:
Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 365

This day in history:

In 1692, the first Salem “witch” was hanged, Bridget Bishop. In 1940, Norway surrendered to Germany and on the same day Italy declared war on UK and France.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/june-10

This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/June_10

The Pacu fish has human-like teeth.

As the son of a RN of 30+ years that worked in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit for a long time, this made me go “huh?” for a little bit...

Say cheese! The Pacu is a South American fish is known for its creepily human-like teeth. See for yourself.

The calling shotgun for the front passenger seat comes from a messenger.

One made an appearance at Snakepit Towers, apparently.

The original term is the shotgun messenger and it was a term used to call the person who sat next to the driver. These messengers would act as guards and use a shotgun to prevent criminals from getting too close. Due to Hollywood’s influence, this term eventually made its way into our society.
..................................................
Just because it’s Detroit...

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...