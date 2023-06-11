Snake Bytes: 6/11 Gallens and Tigers and Snakes! Oh, my!

Team News



Diamondbacks bats stay active, Ryne Nelson has solid outing, beat struggling Tigers again

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/06/10/arizona-diamondbacks-detroit-tigers-pitching-matchup-updates-saturday/70300214007/



Nelson completes checklist, leads D-backs to 4th straight ‘W’

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/ryne-nelson-earns-win-over-tigers

Home Runs Support Ryne Nelson’s Scoreless Start

All-Star Moment for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pic.twitter.com/Wxz6V3TT9R — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) June 10, 2023

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/home-runs-support-ryne-nelson-scoreless-start



Lovullo reminisces on tenure with Tigers

“I have nothing but the fondest memories [of Detroit],” Lovullo said. “So going back there, I’ll still reminisce and go through some of the things that I went through as a young player. But times have changed a little bit. The field is different. The vibe is different. But I’ll always remember the Tigers in a very special way.”

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/diamondbacks-torey-lovullo-reminisces-on-time-with-tigers

Corbin Carroll Muscles His Way into MVP Race

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/corbin-carroll-muscles-his-way-into-mvp-race



How Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno make the Arizona Diamondbacks a perfect surprise team for 2023

Hey, maybe we are starting to get noticed...

https://sports.yahoo.com/how-corbin-carroll-and-gabriel-moreno-make-the-arizona-diamondbacks-a-perfect-surprise-team-for-2023-220930028.html



Other Baseball



Hendricks hurls gem vs. Giants, takes no-hitter into 8th

It took a former Dback to break it up...

https://www.mlb.com/news/kyle-hendricks-pitches-7-2-3-no-hit-innings-vs-giants

Seager’s first career five-hit game powers Rangers past MLB-best Rays

https://www.mlb.com/news/corey-seager-has-5-hit-day-vs-rays



Acuña, Ozuna power red-hot Braves to 7th straight win

https://www.mlb.com/news/ronald-acuna-jr-marcell-ozuna-homer-in-braves-seventh-straight-win

‘A momentous weekend’: Lowe brothers facing each other for first time in Majors

https://www.mlb.com/news/brothers-josh-lowe-nathaniel-lowe-face-off-for-first-time-in-majors

Pete Alonso To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Bone Bruise, Sprain Of Left Wrist

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/06/pete-alonso-to-miss-3-4-weeks-with-bone-bruise-and-sprain-of-left-wrist.html



Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 365



This day in history:

In 1692, the first Salem “witch” was hanged, Bridget Bishop. In 1940, Norway surrendered to Germany and on the same day Italy declared war on UK and France.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/june-10



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/June_10



The Pacu fish has human-like teeth.

As the son of a RN of 30+ years that worked in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit for a long time, this made me go “huh?” for a little bit...

Say cheese! The Pacu is a South American fish is known for its creepily human-like teeth. See for yourself.



The calling shotgun for the front passenger seat comes from a messenger.



One made an appearance at Snakepit Towers, apparently.

The original term is the shotgun messenger and it was a term used to call the person who sat next to the driver. These messengers would act as guards and use a shotgun to prevent criminals from getting too close. Due to Hollywood’s influence, this term eventually made its way into our society.

..................................................

Just because it’s Detroit...