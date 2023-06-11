Snake Bytes: 6/11 Gallens and Tigers and Snakes! Oh, my!

Team News
Diamondbacks bats stay active, Ryne Nelson has solid outing, beat struggling Tigers again
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/06/10/arizona-diamondbacks-detroit-tigers-pitching-matchup-updates-saturday/70300214007/
Nelson completes checklist, leads D-backs to 4th straight ‘W’
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/ryne-nelson-earns-win-over-tigers
Home Runs Support Ryne Nelson’s Scoreless Start
All-Star Moment for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pic.twitter.com/Wxz6V3TT9R— Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) June 10, 2023
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/home-runs-support-ryne-nelson-scoreless-start
Lovullo reminisces on tenure with Tigers
“I have nothing but the fondest memories [of Detroit],” Lovullo said. “So going back there, I’ll still reminisce and go through some of the things that I went through as a young player. But times have changed a little bit. The field is different. The vibe is different. But I’ll always remember the Tigers in a very special way.”
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/diamondbacks-torey-lovullo-reminisces-on-time-with-tigers
Corbin Carroll Muscles His Way into MVP Race
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/corbin-carroll-muscles-his-way-into-mvp-race
How Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno make the Arizona Diamondbacks a perfect surprise team for 2023
Hey, maybe we are starting to get noticed...
https://sports.yahoo.com/how-corbin-carroll-and-gabriel-moreno-make-the-arizona-diamondbacks-a-perfect-surprise-team-for-2023-220930028.html
Other Baseball
Hendricks hurls gem vs. Giants, takes no-hitter into 8th
It took a former Dback to break it up...
https://www.mlb.com/news/kyle-hendricks-pitches-7-2-3-no-hit-innings-vs-giants
Seager’s first career five-hit game powers Rangers past MLB-best Rays
https://www.mlb.com/news/corey-seager-has-5-hit-day-vs-rays
Acuña, Ozuna power red-hot Braves to 7th straight win
https://www.mlb.com/news/ronald-acuna-jr-marcell-ozuna-homer-in-braves-seventh-straight-win
‘A momentous weekend’: Lowe brothers facing each other for first time in Majors
https://www.mlb.com/news/brothers-josh-lowe-nathaniel-lowe-face-off-for-first-time-in-majors
Pete Alonso To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Bone Bruise, Sprain Of Left Wrist
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/06/pete-alonso-to-miss-3-4-weeks-with-bone-bruise-and-sprain-of-left-wrist.html
Anything Goes
Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:
Ziegler: 377
Chafin: 365
This day in history:
In 1692, the first Salem “witch” was hanged, Bridget Bishop. In 1940, Norway surrendered to Germany and on the same day Italy declared war on UK and France.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/june-10
This day in baseball:
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/June_10
The Pacu fish has human-like teeth.
As the son of a RN of 30+ years that worked in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit for a long time, this made me go “huh?” for a little bit...
Say cheese! The Pacu is a South American fish is known for its creepily human-like teeth. See for yourself.
The calling shotgun for the front passenger seat comes from a messenger.
One made an appearance at Snakepit Towers, apparently.
The original term is the shotgun messenger and it was a term used to call the person who sat next to the driver. These messengers would act as guards and use a shotgun to prevent criminals from getting too close. Due to Hollywood’s influence, this term eventually made its way into our society.
..................................................
Just because it’s Detroit...
