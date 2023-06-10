Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Detroit Tigers 0: Motoring

If someone doesn’t cool the Arizona Diamondbacks quick, they might start another fire on the USA-Canadian border. With a win today over the Detroit Tigers, they have now won ten of their last twelve games and are an impressive fourteen games over .500. Ryne Nelson was on the bump today for Arizona looking to rebound after a loss last week against Atlanta in which he failed to complete five innings. Also making his return for the first time in the lineup since that previous Nelson start was the red hot Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who picked up right where he left off.

Meanwhile, their opponent today was a not seen too often Detroit Tigers team who find themselves between the thick of a rebuild and a Miguel Cabrera farewell tour. Matthew Boyd was their starting pitcher on the mound, and ultimately a pair of costly home runs with runners on base secured another victory for the snakes. Nick Ahmed was responsible for breaking the seal in the top of the second inning. With two outs and Pavin Smith on first base, Ahmed launched a 2-0 fastball from Boyd into the left field seats.

Ahmed blasts a 2-run shot. pic.twitter.com/2kJb5Qgtty — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 10, 2023

Arizona kept that second inning alive after the Ahmed home run with a single from Gabriel Moreno and a Jake McCarthy Walk. Ketel Marte followed with a single that would have loaded the bases for Corbin Carroll. However, Moreno tried to score from second and was thrown out easily at home to end the inning.

Ryne Nelson on the other hand had a much easier go of it than his opponent and was better than his previous outing. Nelson did allow a hit in each of his first three innings pitched including a double to Miguel Cabrera in the bottom of the second, but was able to keep the Tigers off the board nonetheless.

The Diamondbacks added to their two run lead with another home run in the fifth inning. This one was courtesy of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. making his first appearance in the lineup in a week. Just before his at bat, Corbin Carroll was caught looking at a fastball middle high for the second out of the inning. Gurriel deposited the third pitch of the at bat, a curveball at the bottom of the zone, into the left field stands giving Arizona a five run lead. That shot marked Gurriel’s tenth on the season.

Oh Lourdes, a 418-foot shot in Gurriel's return. pic.twitter.com/nDXeFDleOr — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 10, 2023

Nelson’s outing came to an end in the bottom of the sixth. After a quick one-two-three fifth inning, he came out and got the first two outs of the sixth inning easily but then proceeded to load the bases on a double and back to back walks. Not wanting to take any chances, Torey Lovullo lifted him at 90 pitches and Austin Adams recorded the final out of the inning. Adams, Kyle Nelson, and Jose Ruiz combined to throw a scoreless seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to complete the five run shutout.

My morning started off texting the Brute Squad asking why TF Pavin Smith still had a job, so this top rec’d comment from Jim struck a chord with me.