Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 10

Welcome back! Last week, in honor of Phoenix Fan Fusion, I asked you to tell me what each Diamondback player would cosplay as. And lest you think this is out of the realm of possibility, one of the police officers providing security told me that David Eckstein was in attendance this year. Wasn’t able to find him though. There were a lot of storm troopers.

Anyway, in third place, with two recs each, we have Jack Sommers, Kilnborn, and LeftFieldCorNWer!

All very outside the box! I like it!

In second place, we have FootstepsFalco16 with three recs!

I’m not kidding at all when I say someone who did that cosplay wouldn’t be able to walk more than a couple feet before someone asks them for another picture

And finally, in first place, we have NikT77 with the obvious choice and five recs

I say it’s the obvious choice, but give him another month and he might be Superman...

Standings Players Score Players Score kilnborn 25 Jack Sommers 24 Spencer O'Gara 22 Makakilo 16 NikT77 14 FootstepsFalco16 9 Dano_In_Tucson 8 gzimmerm 7 Snake_Bitten 6 MrRbi17 5 Steak85 5 Justin27 4 SafeTWire389 3 Smurf1000 3 LeftFieldCorNWer 2

It’s not over yet, but it sure is looking like a three man race between kilnborn, Jack, and Spencer, but with two prompts left Mak and Nik aren’t out of it by any stretch of the imagination.

A quick housekeeping note, though. At the start of the season, I copied and pasted the rules from last year, including how many weeks there were in the season. Last year, the season broke down into two halves of 12. This year, since we didn’t lose a couple weeks due to lock out, each half will actually be 13 weeks. Just FYI

This week, we’re going to make fun of the A’s a bit, because, honestly, they deserve it. They’ve been part of an ongoing Special Session of the Nevada state legislature and to say it isn’t going well for them is something of an understatement. So with Oakland out and Las Vegas seemingly getting close to taking itself out of the running, where should the A’s play moving forward? Go!