Snake Bytes 6/10: Carroll Wants Some Hardware

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Merrill Kelly pitched well again. He was followed by Jameson, who did not. In the end though, the night was entirely about Corbin Carroll. The rookie outfielder capped his first multi-homer game, this one including a grand slam late in the game to put it out of reach.

GRAND SLAM CORBIN CARROLL!!! pic.twitter.com/zkL2K3xxqq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 10, 2023

Corbin Carroll just keeps finding new ways to impress.

Corbin Carroll’s offensive output helped to absolve Drey Jameson of his poor outing from the bullpen.

Not only is Corbin Carroll currently the leading candidate to snag the NL Rookie of the Year Award, his current pace of performance has started to edge him into the conversation for NL MVP, along with the likes of Ronald Acuña and Luis Arráez.

The #Dbacks currently have a 2.5 game lead in the NL West, their biggest division lead since July 1, 2018. pic.twitter.com/aXUwbTUrTr — D-backs facts (@dbaxfax) June 10, 2023

Other Baseball News

Yu Darvish Tallies 100th Win

Five Padres homered to help lift Darvish to the milestone win.

Yu Darvish joined some exclusive company tonight. pic.twitter.com/UunJ3Now6h — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 10, 2023

Ohtani Falls One Hit Short of Cycle While Pitching for Third Time this Season

Pretty sure we are less than a month away from the AL MVP race being over.

Mets’ Pete Alonso Has Bone Bruise

Things just keep going wrong for the Mets this year. Steve Cohen’s slugging team leader has a bone bruise on his left wrist and will now miss three to four weeks.

Blue Jays DFA Anthony Bass

The moral of the story, don’t become an off-field distraction if you are also going to suck on the field.