The Arizona Diamondbacks and the 2023 Draft

The 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks are in the hunt for their first playoff appearance since 2017, an amazing turnaround from vying for the worst record in team history only two seasons ago. A big part of that successful turnaround has been the development and arrival of several young talents. Most notable among those is, of course, Corbin Carroll, who is a leading candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Corbin Carroll was selected 16th overall in the 2019 draft, proof that impact talent can be found beyond the top-10 picks in some draft classes. Arizona will be hoping for more, similar draft magic in this year’s draft as they will be selecting 12th this year.