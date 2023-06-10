Arizona Diamondbacks and the 2023 Draft: Part 1 - The Draft Pool

In 2021, the Diamondbacks selected 6th overall from a deep class of prospects, landing themselves a potential 1:1 talent who dropped down a few slots thanks to other teams trying to game the draft pool bonus system. Last season, the Diamondbacks entered the draft with the second overall pick, assuring them an opportunity to select one of the top prospects in the class. This year though, Arizona will have its work cut out for them, as they are selecting 12th overall in the first round. This position is far enough down in the round that none of the star prospects with big ceiling potential are likely to remain on the board. At least three or four teams ahead of Arizona would be happy to toss out the draft plans should one of the premium prospects start to tumble.

That said, there is impact talent to be found in the middle of the first round. Diamondbacks fans need look no further than the leading NL Rookie of the Year candidate, Corbin Carroll, who was selected 16th overall. Will Mike Hazen and his people strike gold in the middle third of the first round again?

Here is what Arizona gets to work with this season as Mike Hazen seeks to keep the Arizona farm system robust with future MLB talent.

Draft Order

First Round:

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardians Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros

The Diamondbacks also hold the following picks later in the draft: 48, 64, 80, 112, 148

All told, the Diamondbacks will have six picks in this year’s draft, having sacrificed none through free agency and gaining one through competitive balance round B.

With only five picks and selecting as a mid-table team, this years draft pool allocation for Arizona will not be as robust as it has been the last few seasons, This will make it more difficult for Arizona to try and get cute with draft pool bonus rules. As such, Arizona will best benefit from taking best signable talent available with each selection.

There seems to be a growing consensus on who the top-five draft talents in this class are. Likewise, there is a growing consensus on the next group of 10-12 prospects. Arizona will be selecting from that pool. Over the next several weeks, this series will be covering the likely and the intriguing names that Arizona might select.

First up: Colin Houck