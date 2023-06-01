Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4 - It’s Corbin Carroll Time

Despite the final score, this game was a snoozefest through the first 5 innings. Zach Davies was making his 2nd start since coming off the injured list, although he didn’t look it. The only blemish was a 2-out rally in the 2nd inning, as the Rockies got a walk and two singles to push across the first run of the game. That 1-0 lead was enough to stake Connor Seabold to an early lead, as he was dealing allowing hits to only Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy. No runs were scored for the D-backs and they even lost a bench coach, as Jeff Banister was ejected arguing some close calls on the outside part of the zone.

That all changed in the 6th inning, for both good and bad as the Rockies pounced first on a tiring Davies. McMahon doubled, and a 1-out single from Castro doubled up the lead for the Rockies, 2-0. And after a sharp grounder that Marte knocked down to get the trail runner, Kyle Nelson came on to try and escape the jam. Nolan Jones had other plans, ripping a single to center to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead.

But the D-backs responded as they usually do. Marte walked, and with Jake Bird in for Seabold, Walker singled to move the runner up and Lourdes Gurriel Jr shot hopped the wall in left field to drive in both runs, cutting the Rockies lead to 3-2.

Unfortunately for the team, both Perdomo and McCarthy couldn’t do anything to extend the run as they struck out to strand the runner at 2nd.

The 7th again saw the Rockies and D-backs trade blows, as Tovar continued his hot series, leading off the inning with a home run to left-center for a 4-2 lead. But the D-backs pieced together another run against Brad Hand. After a 1-out single from Rivera, Marte ripped a double to left, scoring Rivera from 1st to cut the lead against to 4-3. And again, the team stranded a RISP as Carroll and Walker failed to collect a hit.

Jose Ruiz and Kevin Ginkel combined for a scoreless 8th and 9th innings to give the offense a chance to respond and they waited until the last possible moment to do so.

With Pierce Johnson on, McCarthy struck out. Moreno walked and after a long out to center from Longoria, Marte capped off a fabulous day at the plate with a hustle double; putting runners on 2nd and 3rd with 2 outs for the young gun Corbin Carroll.

On a 1-1 pitch, Corbin laced a 97-mph fastball just over shortstop to bring home both Moreno and Marte, giving the D-backs a walk-off win and a 4-game series sweep against the Rockies. 5-4 D-backs.

Big props to the backbones of the team today, as both Walker and Marte reached base 3 times. Marte was especially clutch, his 2-out hustle double in the 9th set the stage for Carroll. In his post-game interview, Corbin mentioned this was his first ever walkoff hit. Amazing how calm and collected he was even in the midst of an awful day at the plate, going 0 for 4 before that special moment.

Another massive challenge comes to town as the D-backs face the Braves in a 3-game series before leaving for the east coast. First pitch at 6:40pm as always. Stop on by or head to Chase Field for an exciting matchup!