Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #57: 6/1 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Charlie Blackmon - DH Pavin Smith - RF Jurickson Profar - LF Ketel Marte - 2B Ryan McMahon - 3B Corbin Carroll - LF Elias Diaz - C Christian Walker - 1B Harold Castro - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - DH Mike Moustakas - 1B Josh Rojas - 3B Nolan Jones - RF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Brenton Doyle - CF Jake McCarthy - CF Ezequiel Tovar - SS Jose Herrera - C Connor Seabold - RHP Zach Davies - RHP

Hey, it worked well yesterday, so why change a good thing, am I right? Hopefully the D-backs will actually be able to close out the sweep this time. It’s something they have been notably poor at so far. They are 0-4 in chances to complete a sweep so far, with the results being as follows:

April 19 - L 5-14 @ STL

April 30 - L 4-12 @ COL

May 7 - L 8-9 vs. WSN

May 25 - L 5-6 @ PHI

The offense has done their part, scoring an average of 5.5 runs per game, in excess of the season average of 5.0. But the pitching... Yikes. Over those four games, Arizona has given up a total of 41 runs. That will likely need to be considerably better this afternoon if the D-backs are to finish off the four-game sweep. However, Colorado has scored more than five runs in only 4 of their 28 road contests so far, and averaged just 3.6 runs per game away from Coors. With the D-backs averaging 4.9 runs per home game, we just need both sides to be average this afternoon.

The Diamondbacks finished May with a 17-10 record, a win percentage of .630. That’s the best for the month in more than a decade, since the team went 19-10 in May 2011. It’s certainly a stark contrast to the horrors of two years ago, when Arizona were 5-24. Tacked on to the end of a winning March/April, the team’s current record of 33-23 is their best to this point in the schedule since 2017, when the D-backs were one game better at 34-22. Their run differential of +23 is the first time they’ve been in positive territory since 2019. That team actually sat twenty runs better, at +43, but only had a record of 28-28.