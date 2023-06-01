Snake Bytes 6/1: Four In a Row

Diamondbacks News:

Henry threw 95 pitches, 63 for strikes. He was in total command for the entire outing. The best pitch for him tonight was the changeup. He threw 21 of them and got six swing and miss and a lot of soft contact. Talking about the pitch after the game Henry was able to articulate exactly what he was trying to do.

Christian Walker’s 100th career homerun

The win was the Diamondbacks’ fourth in a row, running their record to 33-23. It marks the first time they have been 10 games over .500 since Sept. 8, 2018.

Pavin Smith reached base five times and scored two runs, Corbin Carroll had two hits and two RBIs and Christian Walker connected for the 100th home run of his career, helping the Diamondbacks secure a series victory over the Rockies with a chance at a rare four-game sweep on Thursday afternoon.

“Everything was working off of Tommy tonight,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “It was a great outing for him. He just filled the strike zone, had a ton of swing and miss with the secondary stuff and followed a great game plan.”

Tommy Henry tossed an absolute gem tonight.



Baseball News:

Sportingpost.com has budgeted for you. To find out how much families should plan to spend, we calculated the total price of four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two soft drinks, two souvenir hats, and parking for each MLB ballpark.

Mermelstein claimed that he looked down to eat some peanuts but when he looked up the ball hit him right in the face. His lawyers claim the baseball hit him with so much force it crushed his eyeball.

