Snake Bytes 5/9: Milk Man Strikes Again

Diamondbacks News

[SI] Zac Gallen Pitches Gem Without Best Stuff

What does an elite pitcher with a four pitch mix do when he doesn’t quite have the feel for his secondary pitches? He dominates with his fastball, locating on the edges, getting called strikes and swing and miss, and lets his defense do some work. That’s what Zac Gallen did tonight in the Diamondbacks 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.

[MLB] Moreno in control behind plate ... and at it

The D-backs were hoping to get an impact catcher behind the plate, both offensively and defensively, when they acquired Gabriel Moreno from the Blue Jays in December.

Those hopes have been realized.

Moreno has proven his ability to spray the ball all over the field while maintaining a fortified position behind the plate. After going 3-for-4 and driving in a run in the D-backs’ 5-2 victory over the Marlins on Monday night, Moreno has a slash line of .315/.323/.404 in his first 27 games with Arizona.

[BaseballAmerica] Updated Top 100 Prospect List PAYWALL

12 - Jordan Lawlar

22 - Brandon Pfaadt

31 - Druw Jones

[AZSP] Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Miami Marlins 2: Zac Protects

On a night where the bullpen desperately needed a rest, Zac Gallen provided seven innings of one run ball.

Baseball News

[MLB] MLB’s ‘first fashion-forward retail store’ unveils flashy New Era hats

“This is the first fashion-forward retail store in Major League Baseball,” MLB’s vice president of global brand partnerships Adrian Williams said. “This is a big initiative for New Era, which is the badge for the culture. We wanted to make sure that we were able to bring tastemakers out to really be able to share in this moment.”

[theAthletic] MLB prospect intel: Scouts on Spencer Jones, Ben Joyce and other news and notes PAYWALL

So … which Reds prospect had a better day at the plate on Thursday? Matt McLain hit for the cycle. Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit three homers. Encarnacion-Strand now has seven home runs in 13 games this year. — C. Trent Rosecrans