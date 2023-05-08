Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #35: 5/8 vs. Marlins

Today's Lineups MARLINS DIAMONDBACKS Jazz Chisholm - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Jorge Soler - DH Corbin Carroll - CF Yuli Gurriel - 1B Emmanuel Rivera - DH Luis Arraez - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Bryan De La Cruz - LF Evan Longoria - 3B Jean Segura - 3B Pavin Smith - RF Nick Fortes - C Nick Ahmed - SS Jesus Sanchez - RF Gabriel Moreno - C Joey Wendle - SS Dominic Fletcher - LF Braxton Garrett - LHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Ranking the power rankings

MLB.com: 12 (last week: 13)

CBS Sports: 14 (last week: 14) - “Lourdes Gurriel is on an extended heater. Sure, he went 8 for 11 with four homers, six RBI and nine runs in his last three games, but if you just lop off his first eight games this season, he’s hitting .365 with a .659 slugging percentage.”

USA Today: 11 (last week: 12) - “Geraldo Perdomo’s 1.055 OPS in 86 plate appearances best among NL shortstops.”

FOX Sports: 9 (last week: 13) - They rate the West as the National League’s strongest division, and say of Arizona, “The D-backs (19-15) relinquished their early hold of the division, but their speed and youth still make them a pesky opponent. They appear to be making this much more than the two-team race many expected between the Dodgers and Padres,”

ESPN: 17 (last week: 16) - “Zac Gallen finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting last year and might be on track to outright win it this year. The 27-year-old right-hander has thrown the fifth-most innings in the majors but boasts a 2.53 ERA with the sixth-lowest WHIP and the second-highest strikeout-to-walk ratio. Gallen put together four consecutive scoreless starts before giving up three runs in five innings against the surging Rangers on Tuesday. He might have another one of those runs in him.”

The biggest spread of the year for the Diamondbacks, with a spread of eight places between their best and worst ranking. The average figure comes in at 12.6, which is up from last week’s average of 14.0. All five teams in the division improved their average this week though, which ties in with the NL West enjoying a very good run in games against the East and Central of late. Here are the average ranking standings

Dodgers: 4.0 (last week 8.8) Padres: 9.2 (last week 11.2) Diamondbacks: 12.6 (last week 14.0) Giants: 21.4 (last week 22.2) Rockies: 26.0 (last week 27.4)

Here’s the graph showing how things have changed since Opening Day.

Having hopefully recovered from his barbecue on Sunday, Keegan will be bringing you a recap of this one. A little surprised there were no bullpen moves by the D-backs to bring up any fresh arms after the... issues over the weekend. I imagine Torey Lovullo is probably hoping Zac Gallen throws a complete game or something like that.