Snake Bytes 5/8: BS stands for more than just ‘Blown Save’

“I think they’re a bit tired,” said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. “It was a big ask for Castro. Within our model he was available, he looked like he had good stuff. Four pitches they scored three runs, you can’t predict that. I think the bullpen is going to be fine. We got some guys throwing the ball well, Mantiply and Nelson. The guys that aren’t, and need to, got to start to figure some things out. They’ll get that done, that’s how this game is, they get coached up and go out and execute. How do we fix this, just continue to create the right matchups and give guys the right opportunities”.

"It just wasn't a complete game offensively," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "We've got to get better."

In speaking to reporters after the game, Lovullo seemed to be trying to toe a line. He wanted to acknowledge all that his team had done well in the game. There were the two home runs from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., plus yet another from Christian Walker. There were the eight runs, the nine hits, the 11 walks and generally good approaches that allowed all that to happen.

“I don’t think we were particularly patient with men at third base and less than two outs,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “We could have broken the game open. We had some overanxious hitters. The quality of at-bats were good enough. You walk 10, 11 times, you’re doing a good job of surveying the strike zone. We’ve just got to finalize things and capitalize on it. We just did a lot right. But it just wasn’t a complete game offensively. We’ve got to get better.”

“This game teaches you lessons every day,” said Arizona manager Torey Lovullo. “… There were so many things that happened prior to the ninth inning that put us in a situation to allow that to happen.”

ARI (3): SS Jordan Lawlar (19), OF Druw Jones (21), RHP Brandon Pfaadt (27)

But with MLB’s new pitch clock requirements, umpires had to eject both players after receiving a warning they would be thrown out if they didn’t go back into their respective dugouts.

