Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #34: 5/7 vs. Nationals

Today's Lineups
|NATIONALS
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Lane Thomas - RF
|Josh Rojas - 3B
|Luis Garcia - 2B
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Keibert Ruiz - C
|Corbin Carroll - DH
|Joey Meneses - DH
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Dominic Smith - 1B
|Pavin Smith - RF
|Alex Call - CF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Stone Garrett - LF
|Dominic Fletcher - CF
|CJ Abrams - SS
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
|Jose Herrera - C
|Trevor Williams - RHP
|Ryne Nelson - RHP
Last night’s game would have been a terrible one to lose, but the reality is, the D-backs did come out on top, by the odd run in 15. Allowing the opponent to score seven runs is not a good recipe for success: The teams which have done it this year in the majors are a combined 14-61. Arizona, on the other hand are now 3-3 there, with wins in Texas and St. Louis also under their belt. But I’d be happy to settle for the Diamondbacks completing the sweep this afternoon with a calm, drama-free victory. Though with the series already in the bag, this one is another “house money” game. Sweeps are nice and all, but just keep on winning series - especially at home - and you’ve got a good shot at a playoff spot.
A little more than a week ago, I looked at the struggles of the NL West against teams outside of the division. If you’ve been following the results of late, you might have noticed a turn-around in the West’s fortunes, with our division going on a hellacious tear out of their own corner. On April 28, they were 13-18 against the East, and 15-18 versus the Central. Those two numbers are now 19-19 and 25-19, having gone a combined 16-2 out of the division. Every team in the NL West has a winning record over the last ten games, Of the other ten teams, only the Braves and Cubs do not have a losing mark. Random bonus: of four teams yet to play an extra-inning game, three are in the NL West, including Arizona.
