Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #34: 5/7 vs. Nationals

Today's Lineups NATIONALS DIAMONDBACKS Lane Thomas - RF Josh Rojas - 3B Luis Garcia - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Keibert Ruiz - C Corbin Carroll - DH Joey Meneses - DH Christian Walker - 1B Dominic Smith - 1B Pavin Smith - RF Alex Call - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Stone Garrett - LF Dominic Fletcher - CF CJ Abrams - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Ildemaro Vargas - 3B Jose Herrera - C Trevor Williams - RHP Ryne Nelson - RHP

Last night’s game would have been a terrible one to lose, but the reality is, the D-backs did come out on top, by the odd run in 15. Allowing the opponent to score seven runs is not a good recipe for success: The teams which have done it this year in the majors are a combined 14-61. Arizona, on the other hand are now 3-3 there, with wins in Texas and St. Louis also under their belt. But I’d be happy to settle for the Diamondbacks completing the sweep this afternoon with a calm, drama-free victory. Though with the series already in the bag, this one is another “house money” game. Sweeps are nice and all, but just keep on winning series - especially at home - and you’ve got a good shot at a playoff spot.

A little more than a week ago, I looked at the struggles of the NL West against teams outside of the division. If you’ve been following the results of late, you might have noticed a turn-around in the West’s fortunes, with our division going on a hellacious tear out of their own corner. On April 28, they were 13-18 against the East, and 15-18 versus the Central. Those two numbers are now 19-19 and 25-19, having gone a combined 16-2 out of the division. Every team in the NL West has a winning record over the last ten games, Of the other ten teams, only the Braves and Cubs do not have a losing mark. Random bonus: of four teams yet to play an extra-inning game, three are in the NL West, including Arizona.