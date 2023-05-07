Snake Bytes: 5/7 Just WALK it off

Team News

Still 40 minutes to game time if you’re home bored with nothing to do#Dbacks pic.twitter.com/FNAAXCAyNg — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) May 6, 2023

It did not disappoint



Lourdes Gurriel Jr. saves Diamondbacks in bizarre walk-off win over Nationals

This was game tying.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3522804/lourdes-gurriel-jr-saves-diamondbacks-in-bizarre-walk-off-win-over-nationals/



Arizona Diamondbacks win third in a row after wild ending

“You’ve gotta take a step back and breathe,” Smith said. “I was taking a couple deep breaths just to calm my heart rate down and treat it like a normal AB.” Ultimately, he had little to do. Finnegan, with four balls on five pitches, finished the job for him. The notion of swinging at the decisive pitch — a 3-1 sinker well inside — didn’t even cross his mind.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/05/06/arizona-diamondbacks-daily-news-notes-from-saturday-game-vs-washington-nationals/70180755007/



Diamondbacks Walk Off Nationals in Wild 8-7 Victory

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/diamondbacks-walk-off-nationals-in-wild-8-7-victory



The Diamondbacks Hitters Have Doubled Their Walk Rate

This ends up being ironic.

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/the-diamondbacks-hitters-have-doubled-their-walk-rate

D-backs’ Josh Rojas has newfound comfort defensively at 3rd base

“There were some things I needed to shore up from last year and I worked hard on those things in spring training, shoring up my footwork, my preset, how I am going to attack every single ball with my feet, not getting lazy on any plays, don’t take anything for granted. … I have felt really good this year.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3522772/d-backs-josh-rojas-newfound-comfort-defensively-at-3rd-base/

‘It’s been awesome’: Diamondbacks first female manager enjoying her new gig

“I think it means a lot and just to show that men who are in the higher up positions that have the power to make decisions are seeing the value in females. I think it’s cool for the females who are reaching areas we’ve never been before. It’s because we do deserve to be here,” she said.

https://www.azfamily.com/2023/05/04/its-been-awesome-diamondbacks-first-female-manager-enjoying-her-new-gig/?fbclid=IwAR2ps6aTp7FHtb1pXPx4LSySoJfRV6JGYXeNmfyYzgpFN_RltfNr_KHR7-E



Other Baseball



Ole Miss catcher rips 4 homers, drives in 10

https://www.mlb.com/news/ole-miss-catcher-calvin-harris-hits-four-home-runs

USS Cooperstown honors HOFers who served in US military

“This [is a] quote from Chief Petty Officer and Hall of Fame pitcher, Bob Feller; he was known for being succinct and direct,” said Jane Forbes Clark, the chairman of the board of directors of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “‘Baseball in the Navy was always much more fun than baseball in the Major Leagues.’”

https://www.mlb.com/news/uss-cooperstown-commissioned-by-us-navy-in-new-york

Eloy Jimenez To Miss 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Appendectomy

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/05/eloy-jimenez-to-miss-4-6-weeks-after-undergoing-appendectomy.html



Mariners find late magic with 7-run 8th inning to beat Astros

https://www.mlb.com/news/mariners-bats-erupt-in-8th-inning-for-comeback-win-over-astros



Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 353

This day in history:

On May 7, 1945, the German High Command, in the person of General Alfred Jodl, signs the unconditional surrender of all German forces, East and West, at Reims, in northeastern France.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/may-7

This day in baseball:

The Dbacks fired Bob Melvin in 2009. :(

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/May_7



The red-billed quelea is the most common bird on Earth.

You may have never seen one in your community, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t building a legion. These birds are native to sub-Saharan Africa, where they’re considered “agricultural pests” because their flocks can destroy entire crops. Their population fluctuates between 1 to 10 billion queleas, which makes scientists conclude that they are the most abundant birds on Earth.



In Welsh folklore, corgis carried fairies.

According to a Welsh legend, a pair of corgis tow the carts and carriages of fairies and help them ride into battle.

