Snake Bytes: 5/7 Just WALK it off

By Justin27
/ new

Syndication: Arizona Republic Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Team News

It did not disappoint

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. saves Diamondbacks in bizarre walk-off win over Nationals
This was game tying.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3522804/lourdes-gurriel-jr-saves-diamondbacks-in-bizarre-walk-off-win-over-nationals/

Arizona Diamondbacks win third in a row after wild ending

“You’ve gotta take a step back and breathe,” Smith said. “I was taking a couple deep breaths just to calm my heart rate down and treat it like a normal AB.” Ultimately, he had little to do. Finnegan, with four balls on five pitches, finished the job for him. The notion of swinging at the decisive pitch — a 3-1 sinker well inside — didn’t even cross his mind.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/05/06/arizona-diamondbacks-daily-news-notes-from-saturday-game-vs-washington-nationals/70180755007/

Diamondbacks Walk Off Nationals in Wild 8-7 Victory

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/diamondbacks-walk-off-nationals-in-wild-8-7-victory

The Diamondbacks Hitters Have Doubled Their Walk Rate
This ends up being ironic.

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/the-diamondbacks-hitters-have-doubled-their-walk-rate

D-backs’ Josh Rojas has newfound comfort defensively at 3rd base

“There were some things I needed to shore up from last year and I worked hard on those things in spring training, shoring up my footwork, my preset, how I am going to attack every single ball with my feet, not getting lazy on any plays, don’t take anything for granted. … I have felt really good this year.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3522772/d-backs-josh-rojas-newfound-comfort-defensively-at-3rd-base/

‘It’s been awesome’: Diamondbacks first female manager enjoying her new gig

“I think it means a lot and just to show that men who are in the higher up positions that have the power to make decisions are seeing the value in females. I think it’s cool for the females who are reaching areas we’ve never been before. It’s because we do deserve to be here,” she said.

https://www.azfamily.com/2023/05/04/its-been-awesome-diamondbacks-first-female-manager-enjoying-her-new-gig/?fbclid=IwAR2ps6aTp7FHtb1pXPx4LSySoJfRV6JGYXeNmfyYzgpFN_RltfNr_KHR7-E


Other Baseball

Ole Miss catcher rips 4 homers, drives in 10

https://www.mlb.com/news/ole-miss-catcher-calvin-harris-hits-four-home-runs

USS Cooperstown honors HOFers who served in US military

“This [is a] quote from Chief Petty Officer and Hall of Fame pitcher, Bob Feller; he was known for being succinct and direct,” said Jane Forbes Clark, the chairman of the board of directors of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “‘Baseball in the Navy was always much more fun than baseball in the Major Leagues.’”

https://www.mlb.com/news/uss-cooperstown-commissioned-by-us-navy-in-new-york

Eloy Jimenez To Miss 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Appendectomy

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/05/eloy-jimenez-to-miss-4-6-weeks-after-undergoing-appendectomy.html

Mariners find late magic with 7-run 8th inning to beat Astros

https://www.mlb.com/news/mariners-bats-erupt-in-8th-inning-for-comeback-win-over-astros


Anything Goes

Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:
Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 353

This day in history:

On May 7, 1945, the German High Command, in the person of General Alfred Jodl, signs the unconditional surrender of all German forces, East and West, at Reims, in northeastern France.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/may-7

This day in baseball:
The Dbacks fired Bob Melvin in 2009. :(
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/May_7

The red-billed quelea is the most common bird on Earth.

You may have never seen one in your community, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t building a legion. These birds are native to sub-Saharan Africa, where they’re considered “agricultural pests” because their flocks can destroy entire crops. Their population fluctuates between 1 to 10 billion queleas, which makes scientists conclude that they are the most abundant birds on Earth.

In Welsh folklore, corgis carried fairies.

According to a Welsh legend, a pair of corgis tow the carts and carriages of fairies and help them ride into battle.

