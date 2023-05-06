Snake Bytes 5/6: Getting It Done

Diamondbacks News

Washington 1, Arizona 3

Merrill Kelly cruise through seven full innings, allowing only one run on four hits and a walk. Corbin Carroll went deep to tie things up. Christian Walker put the Snakes ahead in the next inning. Arizona never looked back. For once, it was an easy win, just the way it was drawn up.

Kelly Leads the Way with 10Ks

Kelly surrendered a solo shot to the second batter of the game. After that, he was on cruise control, taking care of business, striking out ten Nationals, and leading Arizona to victory.

Kelly Enjoys Ace Outing

This is the sort of outing the Arizona front office was hoping for plenty more of when they signed Merrill Kelly to his two-year extension.

Kelly Strong Again

It is looking more and more like Merrill Kelly has knocked the winter rust off and has found his form again.

Other Baseball News

Astros’ Luis Garcia to Undergo Tommy John

The Astros will be without a key member of the rotation for the rest of 2023.

Kyle Muller Ends Oakland’s Starter Win Drought

Kyle Muller helped Oakland to finally record a win for a starting pitcher. It is the first winning decision for an Oakland starter this season, coming in the team’s 33rd game. The game was a slugfest against fellow cellar-dweller, Kansas City.

Randy Arozarena Slugs Rays to Victory

Tampa Bay is now 18-2 at home on the season, handling all comers with impunity. Meanwhile, Arozarena is having a blast celebrating and the Yankees want no part of him having fun.