Corbin Carroll T-shirt available!

Cobin Carroll’s rookie campaign has been, so far everything we could have wanted. Right now, he’s on pace to hit .285 with 27 HR, 47 SB, a 144 OPS+ and be worth 5.3 bWAR, far and away the best by a rookie player in franchise history. He easily leads all National League rookies at this point, with his 1.8 bWAR almost twice that of anyone else. So, why not beat the rush and be the first on the block to sport a Corbin Carroll T-shirt from out pals over at Breaking T? Because it’s lights out for the opponent when Corbin Carroll barrels one for Arizona!

Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.

Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies

Designed and printed in the USA

Free returns and exchanges

[We receive an affiliate commission on all sales through the link, which helps keep the lights on at SnakePit Towers!]