Snake Bytes 5/31: Believe

Diamondbacks News

Colorado 1, Arizona 5

Arizona did exactly what a winning club should do to a doormat club like Colorado, they beat them comfortably, without any unnecessary drama or stress.

Gallen Remains Untouchable at Home

It took him about two innings to feel out his groove, but Zac Gallen pitched like a Cy Young candidate and lowered his Chase Field ERA on the season to a miniscule 0.66.

Gallen, Carroll Lead the Way

Zac Gallen pitched like an ace. Corbin Carroll played like the leading candidate for the NL Rookie of the Year Award. When those things happen on the same night, good things tend to come Arizona’s way. In this case, it was the team’s third straight win.

Corbin Carroll is the first #Dbacks player, ever, with multiple games of 2+ SB and 1+ HR in the same season.



Only 7 players in MLB have done it since 2010 and no one has had 3 such games since 2002.



It’s only May 30. pic.twitter.com/NMfxzuuGCV — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 31, 2023

Gallen Tosses Six Scoreless

Zac Gallen showed poise on the mound when things didn’t start out so smoothly. Ketel Marte and Evan Longoria gave the Arizona ace some breathing room early. Corbin Carroll put the icing on the cake later. Arizona has now won three straight and now holds the second best record in the NL.

Gallen Returns to Form

Zac Gallen found his groove again somewhere along the way in the third inning. It was all downhill from there.

How Is Geraldo Perdomo Making Such Waves

While it still feels unlikely that he will finish the season as part of the exclusive .300/.400/.500 club, Geraldo Perdomo’s extended stay in that select company is turning heads and possibly changing future projections for the Diamondbacks.

Gurriel Jr. Creates Post-Game Fashion

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has had an amazing impact on the clubhouse atmosphere with his antics and with his leadership qualities. Now, his artistic creation has become a post-game fashion statement.

Welcome back, Kristian Robinson

In his first game since 2019, @Dbacks prospect Kristian Robinson goes the other way on a single for the @VisaliaRawhide. pic.twitter.com/p8qnh1oew8 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 31, 2023

Other Baseball News

What Would It Take for MLB to Force Athletics Sale

With a relocation to the Las Vegas area all but completed, it seems unlikely that the notion will even be contemplated unless John J. Fisher has another 20 year run like he has had to close out the team’s time in Oakland.

How Have Rule Changes Changed the Game

Two months into the season, the sample sizes are getting bigger and somewhat better evaluations can be made. Stolen base attempts are more successful now than at any point in the history of the game. BABIP has not enjoyed the hoped-for resurgence due to the lack of infield shifting. The Manfred Man still sucks sweaty balls.

Clayton Kershaw Openly Disagrees with Dodgers’ Decision to Honor Sisters

Clayton Kershaw has come under a bit of fire for disagreeing with the Dodgers’ decision to honor the satire troupe, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for Pride Night. The troupe, who have been doing Catholic satire for decades has raised millions for AIDS charities and has long been a face for the LGBTQ+ movement.

Anthony Bass Under Fire

Unlike Clayton Kershaw, who was emphatic in his support for the LGBTQ+ movement when he made his comments objecting to honoring the Sisters, Anthony Bass really stepped in it on Monday night when he shared an number of posts in support of anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts.

MLB Now Producing, Distributing Padres Games

Starting with today’s game, MLB will now produce and distribute the televised games for the San Diego Padres. As a result of the new arrangement, Padres fans can now obtain a new direct-to-consumer streaming subscription for $19.99 per month or $74.99 for the rest of the season by registering at MLB.TV. This offer is only for Padres fans in the Club’s Home Television Territory and is a separate service than the MLB.TV out of market package.

Liam Hendriks returns