Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #55: 5/30 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Jurickson Profar - LF Ketel Marte - 2B Randal Grichuk - DH Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Ryan McMahon - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Elias Diaz - C Christian Walker - 1B Kris Bryant - RF Evan Longoria - DH Harold Castro - 2B Corbin Carroll - CF Nolan Jones - 1B Nick Ahmed - SS Brenton Doyle - CF Gabriel Moreno - C Ezequiel Tovar - SS Jake McCarthy - RF Kyle Freeland - LHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Zac Gallen at Chase this year is 5-0 in five starts with a 0.77 ERA. He’s getting up into pretty rarefied air. Only three Diamondbacks pitchers have won more games in a row at home: Zack Greinke, Ian Kennedy and Brandon Webb. All three have something interesting about them. Greinke did so twice, once as a D-back (winning eight at Chase in a row during the 2017 season) and once winning six straight while a Dodger. Webb has two separate streaks as a D-back; six in 2006, and seven in 2007-08. And Kennedy owns the franchise record, having won nine Chase starts in a row in 2011-12. Also of note: Randy Wolf won seven in a row, over the best part of a decade (2001-10) and for four different teams.

For what it’s worth, the best home season on record by an Arizona pitcher perhaps belongs to Brian Anderson in 1999. He was undefeated at Bank One Ballpark that year, going 7-0 over 12 starts and 6 relief appearances, totaling 88 innings without defeat. Nobody else has ever reached even fifty home IP without a loss. But Greinke’s 2017 campaign also deserves mention. That year, he had a 13-1 record in Phoenix over 18 outings and 116 innings. It’s also worth nothing that Gallen was great at Chase last year too, losing only one of fifteen starts, with a 2.49 ERA. In fact since Sep 20, 2021, Zac is 13-1 over 22 starts and 137.1 IP at Chase, with a 2.03 ERA.

MLB and CBS Sports got their power rankings published this morning, a day late due to the holiday, so we can complete the round-up and give you an updated graph:

MLB: #8 (last week: #11)

CBS Sports: #10 (last week: #9) - “Lourdes Gurriel started the season slow. He was pretty bad through around eight games. Since then, he’s legitimately been one of the best hitters in baseball. He currently sits with a .319/.369/.566 slash.”

