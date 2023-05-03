Snake Bytes 5/3: Not Quite Enough

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 4, Texas 6

Zac Gallen’s latest scoreless streak came to an end in the first inning. However, his team still led the game by a run when he left in the fifth inning. Unfortunately, Scott McGough coughed up the lead in the sixth, while Kyle Nelson and Kevin Ginkel combined to give Texas and insurance run in the seventh.

Gallen Loses Streak, Dbacks Lose Game

Zac Gallen had what he called a “clunker” of a game. Despite that, he still limited the first place Rangers to three runs in five innings. He still got his job done. The bullpen was not up to the challenge of providing him with the necessary support for Gallen or the team to walk away with a win.

Rangers End Scoreless Streak, Win Game Late

The Texas Rangers made quick work of ending Zac Gallen’s scoreless innings streak by tagging the Arizona ace for a run in the bottom of the first inning. Then, in the sixth and seventh innings, they took advantage of a soft Arizona bullpen to put themselves in the lead and secure a victory.

Streak on a Leash

Michael Baumann examines Gallen’s streak at Fangraphs with a look very similar to this one found here at the Pit.

Brandon Pfaadt Gets the Call

The highly anticipated righty will make his MLB debut this evening.

Having Fun with Mic’s Up Blake Walston

Other Baseball News

Harper Hitless in Return

Bryce Harper made his return to the Philadelphia lineup last night, completing his long road back from Tommy John surgery. The slugger went hitless, but one could still sense the changing dynamic of the Phillies’ lineup with him there.

Gary Sanchez Opts Out of Giants Deal

After not being selected to play with the parent club, veteran catcher Gary Sanchez is again a free agent.

Trevor Bauer Picks Up First Win in Japan

The embattled right-hander made his first start in over 22 months, allowing one run on seven hits through seven innings of work. With that out of the way, the news about Bauer can now slowly fade away, until an MLB team comes calling for him.

Will be interesting to see where these numbers are come October