Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #54: 5/29 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Jurickson Profar - LF Pavin Smith - DH Kris Bryant - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ryan McMahon - 3B Corbin Carroll - CF Elias Diaz - C Christian Walker - 1B Randal Grichuk - RF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Harold Castro - 2B Josh Rojas - 2B Mike Moustakas - 1B Gabriel Moreno - C Brenton Doyle - CF Jake McCarthy - RF Ezequiel Tovar - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Karl Kauffmann - RHP Ryne Nelson - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Reinstated OF Kristian Robinson from the restricted list and optioned to Single-A Visalia.

from the restricted list and optioned to Single-A Visalia. Designated RHP Peter Solomon for assignment.

It’s been a while, but Robinson is now back in “active” baseball. The last time he played in affiliated games was back in 2019. The following year, the minor-league season was wiped out by COVID-19, and while that was happening, Kristian was arrested for assaulting a police officer in April 2020. The legal ramifications of this have rumbled on for more than three years, leaving him in limbo while Robinson sought to get his life together. However, he is still only aged 22, so there remains a chance he can turn this around. Kristian was a top 100 prospect before... all that /gestures off-screen, ranked as high as #15 by Baseball Prospectus at one point. We’ll see what transpires, and wish him the best.

Ranking the power rankings (somewhat)

Presumably due to the holiday, we have a limited set of power rankings at the time of writing (11 am). MLB and CBS Sports have yet to publish anything this week, but here’s what the others have to say in regard to the Diamondbacks. I’ll circle back round to this tomorrow, when presumably the two missing ones have finished barbecuing. Our collated NL West ranking and graph of the teams’ progress will follow once we’ve got a full set of data with which to work. As usual, the ESPN rankings came out before the weekend, so will exclude the Red Sox series.