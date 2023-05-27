Diamondbacks 1, Red Sox 2

Jim: Keegan is at a wedding, so here's a quick recap until he can deliver the full version later.

Zach Davies returned to the Diamondbacks rotation tonight, and was... okay. It was always likely to be an abbreviated outing, and so it proved. Davies scattered five hits and two walks across 3.1 innings, with three strikeouts and two earned runs allowed. The bullpen after him was solid, tossing 5.2 scoreless, including five Ks across two frames from Scott McGough. The issue was the offense. Ketel Marte homered with one out in the first to give Arizona a 1-0 lead. Christian Walker singled one out later. The D-backs had one baserunner the rest of the way.

Good luck with your recap, Keegan... ☹️