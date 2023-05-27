Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #52: 5/27 vs. Red Sox

xxx

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Reinstated RHP Zach Davies from the 15-day injured list (strained left oblique).

from the 15-day injured list (strained left oblique). Recalled RHP Drey Jameson from Triple-A Reno.

from Triple-A Reno. Optioned RHP Brandon Pfaadt and RHP Luis Frías to Reno following last night’s game.

Yeah, the long-awaited debut of Pfaadt turned into so much damp, squishing sounds. After four starts, he goes back to Reno with an ERA of 8.37, and it’s fully deserved with a FIP of 7.18. Those numbers are really not all that much better than those posted over five starts by the late, not at all lamented, Madison Bumgarner (10.26 ERA, 8.09 FIP). Given how much hope there was for Pfaadt before the season, and how much angst across fandom there was over him not being in our rotation on Opening Day... Yeah. It seems there are cases where when the team says a player is not ready for the major-leagues yet, he might simply not be ready for the major leagues yet.

It’s not the only roster move today, however - which also reminded me I forgot to update the bullpen usage stats for the last couple of games. Normal service has been resumed. Frias’s 51 pitches are clearly not included in the chart above, since he is now also “resting” down in Reno. It’ll be interesting to see what this means for Jameson in the long term, since he was starting for the Aces. Though the results there were a bit mixed, with a 5.79 ERA across five starts: we should apply the usual allowance for the Pacific Coast League though, where the league-wide ERA this season is basically the same, at 5.77. I presume he’ll be the designated piggyback starter today, as Davies’s length is uncertain.