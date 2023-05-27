Pit Your Wits ‘23: Week 8

We’re back! Thanks for your patience as I completed a seven essay final. Yes, it was as tedious as it sounds. It’s all over now, though, so let’s get back to the really important stuff. Trying to figure out how to get a consistently good Arizona sports team!

Last episode, I was despondent about the Suns and the Diamondbacks were on a losing streak, so you were tasked with breaking the curse that seems to lay upon the Valley of the Sun. I took a week off and since then, the Diamondbacks have won four straight series. I’m... sure that’s a coincidence. Anyway. In third place we have...

A five way tie. Not even kidding. For the sake of brevity, I will not be putting screenshots of all five entries into the article, but kudos and two points for (deep breath), dano_in_tucson, Jack Sommers, MrRbi17, Makakilo, and Spencer_O’gara!

In second place, we have another tie with three recs apiece, but this time, just two contestants... kilnborn and SafeTwire389!

Would I still have to go to work in the morning if we did this?

And finally, in first lace, we have gzimmerm with four recs!

I need this turned into a movie. There is so much room for hilarity in this story. Shame the Bidwells have no sense of self-awareness to allow that to happen.

And now for the standings!

Standings Players Score Players Score kilnborn 23 Jack Sommers 20 Spencer O'Gara 19 Makakilo 16 NikT77 9 Dano_In_Tucson 8 gzimmerm 7 FootstepsFalco16 6 Snake_Bitten 6 Steak85 5 Justin27 4 SafeTWire389 3 Smurf1000 3 MrRbi17 2

Starting to see some separation between the top four and the rest of the pack. Overall, though, still a very close affair at the moment.

This season, I’ve been following the little betting widgets at the bottom of our articles fairly closely, specifically the one for Zac Gallen’s Cy Young odds (they’ve grown longer after his past couple of starts). For this week’s prompt, I want you to come up with a proper, PYW’s caliber prop bet. Go!