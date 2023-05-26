Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #51: 5/26 vs. Red Sox

Today's Lineups RED SOX DIAMONDBACKS Raimel Tapia - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Alex Verdugo - RF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Justin Turner - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Masataka Yoshida - DH Christian Walker - 1B Rob Refsnyder - LF Evan Longoria - DH Triston Casas - 1B Corbin Carroll - CF Enrique Hernandez - SS Nick Ahmed - SS Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Jake McCarthy - RF Connor Wong - C Jose Herrera - C Chris Sale - LHP Brandon Pfaadt - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled OF Jake McCarthy from Triple-A Reno.

from Triple-A Reno. Optioned OF Dominic Fletcher to Reno yesterday.

Really not a surprise, considering the optioning of Fletcher had already been posted on the team’s transactions page. It may seem questionable to send down a player who, as noted yesterday, ranks in the top 10 NL rookies after only 22 games, has a 125 OPS+ and plays very good defense. However, his numbers are very much front-loaded. On the recent road-trip, the league clearly adjusted to Fletcher, and over his last ten games, he is 6-for-39 with three walks, eleven strikeouts and a .419 OPS. Meanwhile, McCarthy, after a period of adjustment has hit safely in seven of the last eight games with Reno, going 17-for-37, for a line of .460/.535/.676 and a 1.211 OPS. Hopefully, that translates back in the majors.

He goes straight into the starting line-up this evening, playing right field, as the D-backs take on the Red Sox. It’s actually only the third series between the two teams in Arizona. They first met here in 2007, when Boston took two of three, but the reverse result happened in 2019. Arizona were denied a sweep then, when they dropped the final game 1-0, as Hector Velazquez and four Red Sox relievers combined on a three-hit shutout. Merrill Kelly, whom we’ll see on Sunday, was the unlucky loser, pitching eight innings and allowing a solo home-run to Mitch Moreland in the seventh for the game’s only run. 115,000 or so were at Chase over those three games, so should be quite busy this weekend too.

Speaking of poorly-kept secrets, Torey Lovullo confirmed Zach Davies will start tomorrow for Arizona. He said “no decision” had been made on who will be sent down. I’m pretty sure the decision is made, and I’d not be surprised if the player knows too - but Lovullo just didn’t want to share it with the media. The results the last two times around the rotation are quite interesting. The pitcher with the worst ERA is... Zac Gallen, but I think he’s probably fairly safe from a bus-ticket. Tommy Henry had definitely struggled too, but being our only left-handed starter likely works in his favor. Kyle Nelson has been really good - 1 ER over 11.1 IP - so it could be Brandon Pfaadt. That would keep his 2024 rookie eligibility intact for now.