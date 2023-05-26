SnakeBytes 5/26: The victors return home

Diamondbacks News

(SI.com) Jake McCarthy to be Recalled, Dominic Fletcher Optioned to Reno

While this does put a damper on my ultimate chaos outcome of Fletcher winning the Rookie of the Year over Carroll, it’s still good to see McCarthy back in the big leagues. Hopefully the swing changes they had him make the jump with him.

(AZ Central) Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno tooks to tap more power at plate

“My approach sometimes, my balance, that’s what I’m working on,” Moreno said. “I’m trying to get it in the air. That’s what I’m working on.”

Mather said he and the club’s hitting coaches gradually are working on those sort of things with Moreno. Given his relative inexperience, not to mention the responsibilities he has handling a pitching staff, the club does not want to put too much on his plate. The coaches also do not want to risk taking away from the things he does well.

(The Athletic) Collector pulls 1/1 Druw Jones trading card, could make big bet on top prospect’s future

An Ohio card collector faces a weighty decision after pulling an autographed Druw Jones Superfractor card, of which there is only one in existence. Here’s what you need to know.

MLB News

(ESPN) Rob Manfred says owners may vote on A’s Las Vegas move in June

“It’s possible that a relocation vote could happen as early as June,” Manfred said Thursday at Milwaukee during his tour of major league stadiums to speak with players. “It’s very difficult to have a timeline for Oakland until there’s actually a deal to be considered. There is a relocation process internally they need to go through, and we haven’t even started that process.”

(CBS Sports) MLB’s Rob Manfred could threaten Brewers with relocation as part of push for ballpark updates, per report

The worst-case scenario here, and it’s a bit eye-popping, would be the Brewers being forced to move away from Milwaukee.

The Journal Sentinel report indicates that the renovations — upgrades to seating areas, concourses and gathering spaces — would cost an estimated $428 million over the course of the next 20 years. The current lease with the Brewers and American Family Field runs through 2030 and such an agreement would extend the lease through 2043.

(From my point of view, this is great news, as everyone seems to have forgotten that not that long ago the Diamondbacks were kind-of-sort-of threatening to move. Hopefully Kendrick and Hall have too.)

(CBS Sports) Trea Turner booed by his own mom before hitting ninth-inning home run vs. Diamondbacks

From the city that brought you booing Santa now comes mothers booing their own children!