Snake Bytes 5/24: Sustained Winning

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

Ryne Nelson was sharp. The defense stepped up. The offense came through when it mattered. With pitching, defense, and hitting all clicking, the Diamondbacks secured another series win, making them 3-for-3 on this road trip.

Diamondbacks Do All the Right Things, Secure Series Win

The Arizona youth movement was on total display in Philadelphia last night. Ryne Nelson pitched six solid innings of one-run ball. Gabriel Moreno caught a good game, threw out Bryce Harper trying to steal, and knocked in two runs. Corbin Carroll was 3-for-4 on the night. Dominic Fletcher made a nice play in center to preserve the lead in the bottom of the eighth. This is the new brand of Diamondbacks baseball and it is winning games at a solid clip.

Ryne Nelson Makes His Case

With the return of Zach Davies immanent, Arizona’s Ryne Nelson put together a performance against the Phillies that should make Arizona’s decision of what to do with the rotation all the harder.

Complete Team Effort Leads to Fourth Straight Win

Good things happen when the team is firing on all cylinders.

Merrill Kelly Has a New Weapon

It seems part of Merrill Kelly’s success these days comes from increasing the size of his kitchen sink.

Might Arizona Select a Prep Arm in the Draft

Selecting twelfth in the draft, Arizona is out of range of the elite prospects but still within the range of finding all-star talent to select. Might that be a prep pitcher?

This is the Kyle Lewis we all want to see return in a few weeks

Welcome back, Kyle Lewis



Lewis launches a three-run home run in his first game on rehab assignment. @Dbacks | @MiLB | #Aceball pic.twitter.com/qC9980JcZb — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 24, 2023

Other Baseball News

Guerrero, Jays Destroy Tampa Bay 20-1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the way with six RBI en route to the Toronto Blue Jays dismantling the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays 20-1, capped off by a nine-run ninth inning.

Ten First-Time MVP Candidates

The AL candidates on this list are going to have a difficult time surpassing Shohei Ohtani if he continues to perform as he has for the last two seasons.

Can the Oakland A’s Catch the ‘62 Mets

At 10-38, the A’s are already two games behind the 1962 Mets’ 12-36 start.

Mike Trout Ties DiMaggio on HR List

With his 361st HR, Mike Trout tied Joe DiMaggio for 85th on the all-time home run list.