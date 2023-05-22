Meme Monday 5/22: Zacocalypse

Friends, the Diamondbacks are real hot right now when it comes to taking a series. It came real close to a different story after a shocking Zac Gallen defeat in game 1 of the Pirates series. Not that I’m too worried. It was a stunning loss that saw Gallen out of the game before the 4th inning. Gallen’s final line: 3.2 IP 8 H 8 R 4 BB 2 SO. The Zacopalypse... The Diamondbacks put that game behind them and took the remaining 2 games and the series from the Pirates. It could have easily gone either way. The team is off to Philly to face Bryce Harper’s chin and the Phillies in a 3 game set. Harper has been extra rowdy lately; In the series vs Colorado the benches cleared after Harper was offended by some words and such. Anyhow, I hope to enjoy that series and I hope you enjoy the memes.

