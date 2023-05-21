Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #47: 5/21 @ Pirates

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS PIRATES Pavin Smith - DH Andrew McCutchen - DH Ketel Marte - 2B Bryan Reynolds - LF Corbin Carroll - RF Jack Suwinski - CF Christian Walker - 1B Carlos Santana - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B Josh Rojas - 3B Connor Joe - RF Dominic Fletcher - CF Rodolfo Castro - 2B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Tucupita Marcano - SS Jose Herrera - C Jason Delay - C Merrill Kelly - RHP Roansy Contreras - RHP

I can't say I'm surprised that we enter the third and final game, having split the first two with the Pirates. But I expected we'd have won Friday night's opener, with Zac Gallen on the mound, then lost to Pirates' ace Mitch Keller on Saturday. You can't predict baseball though. Gallen had a stinker, Brandon Pfaadt dueled Keller almost to a tie, and the fearsome Bucs bullpen succumbed to the irresistible force of /checks notes Pavin Smith. So here we are, with everything to play for in Sunday's finale. Winning a series on the road against a team with a winning record would be a solid performance, and go a long way towards securing a winning road-trip overall.

But it's far too early for this kind of thing, so I'm simply going to post the bullpen chart and go back to bed! Stay tuned for a guest recap from the real Ramona after the game. I'm hopeful we WILL have a recap today, at least. Keegan is much better now. Must be a Pavin Smith fan.