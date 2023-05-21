Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #47: 5/21 @ Pirates

Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|PIRATES
|Pavin Smith - DH
|Andrew McCutchen - DH
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Bryan Reynolds - LF
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Jack Suwinski - CF
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
|Josh Rojas - 3B
|Connor Joe - RF
|Dominic Fletcher - CF
|Rodolfo Castro - 2B
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Tucupita Marcano - SS
|Jose Herrera - C
|Jason Delay - C
|Merrill Kelly - RHP
|Roansy Contreras - RHP
I can't say I'm surprised that we enter the third and final game, having split the first two with the Pirates. But I expected we'd have won Friday night's opener, with Zac Gallen on the mound, then lost to Pirates' ace Mitch Keller on Saturday. You can't predict baseball though. Gallen had a stinker, Brandon Pfaadt dueled Keller almost to a tie, and the fearsome Bucs bullpen succumbed to the irresistible force of /checks notes Pavin Smith. So here we are, with everything to play for in Sunday's finale. Winning a series on the road against a team with a winning record would be a solid performance, and go a long way towards securing a winning road-trip overall.
But it's far too early for this kind of thing, so I'm simply going to post the bullpen chart and go back to bed! Stay tuned for a guest recap from the real Ramona after the game. I'm hopeful we WILL have a recap today, at least. Keegan is much better now. Must be a Pavin Smith fan.
