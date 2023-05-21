Snake Bytes: 5/21 Breakfast Baseball

No recap was written, so I’m going to go ahead and post the mlb game story.
https://stories.mlb.com/live/718101.html
Team News
Smith’s clutch two-run blast gives D-backs a bounceback win
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/pavin-smith-hits-two-run-homer-in-7th-to-lift-d-backs-to-win
D-backs’ offense awakens late, bullpen dominant in win vs. Pirates
https://arizonasports.com/story/3524008/d-backs-offense-awakens-late-bullpen-dominant-in-win-vs-pirates/
Pavin Smith’s HR in 7th lifts Diamondbacks over Pirates
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/05/20/pitching-matchup-for-saturdays-diamondbacks-game-at-pittsburgh-pirates/70221198007/
Pavin Smith’s 2 Run Homer Gives D-backs Comeback Win
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/pavin-smiths-2-run-homer-gives-d-backs-comeback-win
Diamondbacks Add Austin Adams to the Bullpen
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/diamondbacks-add-austin-adams-to-the-bullpen
Other Baseball
Yankees Designate Aaron Hicks For Assignment
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/05/yankees-designate-aaron-hicks-for-assignment.html
The staggering numbers behind Acuña’s push for baseball history
https://www.mlb.com/news/ronald-acuna-jr-leading-league-in-ops-steals
O’s stage inspiring comeback in charged Toronto atmosphere
https://www.mlb.com/news/orioles-win-series-vs-blue-jays-in-extra-innings
Holliday’s weeklong celebration: 11 hits for Aberdeen
https://www.mlb.com/news/orioles-jackson-holliday-rips-home-run-to-cap-off-11-hit-week
Dodgers Lose Julio Urias to Hamstring Strain, AAA Reliever Rejoins Active Roster
https://www.si.com/mlb/dodgers/news/dodgers-lose-julio-urias-to-hamstring-strain-aaa-reliever-rejoins-active-roster
Anything Goes
Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:
Ziegler: 377
Chafin: 359
This day in history:
Charles Lindbergh completed the first solo, nonstop transatlantic flight in 1927 and Amelia Earhart did the first for a female pilot in 1932.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/may-21
This day in baseball:
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/May_21
Our eyes remain the same size from birth.
However, our noses and ears never stop growing.
Baseball umpires used to sit in rocking chairs.
Baseball has been around since the 19th century. However, in the early games, umpires would sit in a rocking chair 20 feet behind the home plate.
And they are bad at their jobs now....
Loading comments...