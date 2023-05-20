Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #46: 5/20 @ Pirates

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS PIRATES Josh Rojas - 3B Andrew McCutchen - DH Ketel Marte - 2B Bryan Reynolds - LF Corbin Carroll - LF Jack Suwinski - CF Christian Walker - 1B Carlos Santana - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - DH Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B Pavin Smith - RF Tucupita Marcano - SS Dominic Fletcher - CF Ji Hwan Bae - 2B Gabriel Moreno - C Josh Palacios - RF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Austin Hedges - C Brandon Pfaadt - RHP Mitch Keller - RHP

Diamondbacks roster moves

Selected RHP Austin Adams from Triple-A Reno.

32 years old | B/T: R/R | 6’3”/220

Will wear No. 55.

Will be his first Major League action since April of 2022 (2 relief appearances with the Padres).

In his last full season in the Majors with the Padres in 2021, went 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA (24 ER in 52.2 IP), 76 strikeouts and .159 opponent average in 65 games.

This season, went 1-0 with 3 saves, a 2.84 ERA (4 ER in 12.2 IP), 20 strikeouts and .191 opponent average over 12 games with the Aces.

Placed LHP Anthony Misiewicz (strained right calf) on the 15-day injured list.

Transferred C Carson Kelly (right forearm fracture) to the 60-day injured list.

We noted Adams’s control issues when we wrote about him as a non-roster invitee. “His most remarkable feat there was to lead the majors in HBPs for 2021. He plunked almost 10% of the batters he faced: 24, which was actually the most for over a century. despite throwing only 52 innings that year.” This year in Reno, he has thrown 12.2 innings, and though he has hit just one batter, he has walked six. On the other hand, he has struck out twenty, so that’s a decent K:BB ratio of 3.3. Will it play at the major-league level? We’ll have to see. But probably not any more wild than Luis Frias.

Speaking of whom, despite our starter pitching only 3.2 innings, it didn’t have too much impact on the Arizona bullpen, especially given the above move. If you’re going to suffer a blowout loss, it’s better to do it on the road, where you only have to throw eight innings. The game finished with a position player getting the last three outs, and four more came from Misiewicz, a player who is now out of the bullpen. That leaves Frias the only “current” reliever used in the game, and he’s likely the sole one unavailable today. Everyone else has at least two days off. Might give McGough another day, given his extreme workload.

Here is the bullpen usage chart, updated for last night. I have not included the 27 pitches thrown by Jose Herrera, including one swinging strike. :) Adams had an MiLB outing on Wednesday, so that has a grey background.