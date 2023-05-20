Snake Bytes 5/20: Found Wanting

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 13

Yes, Gallen actually started this massacre.

Gallen Pitches Rare Stinker

Nothing Gallen threw at Pittsburgh seemed to work on Friday, resulting in the Arizona ace being chased from the game after surrendering eight runs (five earned) in only 3 2⁄ 3 innings.

Injury Updates

Zach Davies is due back in the near future and the Diamondbacks are going to have to make a difficult choice about who needs to be removed from the rotation to accommodate him.

Is Arizona’s Hot Start Sustainable?

Having a leading Cy Young candidate anchoring the rotation makes many things possible, but it is going to take more than just Gallen’s heroics for Arizona to achieve great things this season.

D-backs Lefty Tommy Henry Is a Purveyor of the Art of Pitching

Hat-tip to samath for finding this nugget at fangraphs.

Other Baseball News

Starting Pitcher Power Rankings

Zac Gallen moves up from #2 to #1, something that seems likely to change again after the performance Gallen put on last night.

Kopech Faces Minimum of 24

The White Sox ace faced 24 batters in eight innings of work, allowing only one hit that was erased by a double play. Kopech managed to strike out 10 and lead the South-Siders to victory over a Zack Greinke led Royals.

Once Exiled from Baseball Yennier Cano Now Among Best

This is one of the better stories of perseverance against all obstacles to come out of baseball for some time now.

Engaged at Eight Seconds?

It just shouldn’t be like this.