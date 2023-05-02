Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #30: 5/2 @ Rangers

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS Josh Rojas - 3B Marcus Semien - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Travis Jankowski - CF Pavin Smith - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Josh Jung - 3B Dominic Fletcher - RF Jonah Heim - C Gabriel Moreno - C Ezequiel Duran - SS Alek Thomas - CF Robbie Grossman - DH Geraldo Perdomo - SS Bubba Thompson - LF Zac Gallen - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Ranking the Power Rankings

MLB.com: #13 (laat week: #14)

CBS Sports: #14 (last week: #14) - “What a total gut punch. Corbin Carroll was hitting .370/.460/.648 in the last 16 games before his injury.” Fingers crossed it’s nowhere near as much a problem as they seem to think?

USA Today: #14 (last week: #13) - “Dominic Fletcher, younger brother of David, doubles in major league debut.”

FOX: #13 (last week: #12) - “The Dodgers just swept the Cardinals, the Padres have had Fernando Tatís Jr. for 10 days, and yet the Diamondbacks still sit atop the division. They announced their presence with an 8-5 start after two series against the Dodgers and matchups with the Padres and Brewers. However, they’ve played .500 ball since.”

ESPN: #16 (last week: #13) - “The D-backs’ sense of urgency can be felt in the way they’ve shaken up their rotation. On April 20, they cut ties with an ineffective Madison Bumgarner, eating a remaining $34 million in salary in the process. Four days later, they optioned one of their promising young pitchers, Drey Jameson, back to the minor leagues. The expectation is that Brandon Pfaadt, ranked 32nd in Kiley McDaniel’s Top 100, will eventually fill his spot in the rotation. Pfaadt, 24, has a 3.91 ERA in his first five Triple-A starts this year, striking out 30 and walking only six in 25⅓ innings.”

All told, this dropped the team’s average from 13.2 to 14.0, even as they won consecutive series against the Royals and Rockies and maintained their position at the top of the NL West. Maybe they should have done better against two of the weaker teams in the majors? The entire division went between 3-3 and 4-2 though, leaving us with the following average rankings for the division

Dodgers: 8.8 (last week 8.8) Padres: 11.2 (9.6) Diamondbacks: 13.2 (14.0) Giants: 22.2 (23.4) Rockies: 27.4 (27.6)

After a month, I feel we now have enough data for a chart. So, have a chart...