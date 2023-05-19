Snake Bytes: 5/19 Off day

Team News
Diamondbacks Lead Trio of Unlikely NL Wild Contenders
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/diamondbacks-lead-trio-of-unlikely-nl-wild-contenders
Diamondbacks Farm System May 2023 Update: High-A Hillsboro
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/diamondbacks-farm-system-may-2023-update-high-a-hillsboro
Diamondbacks Farm System May 2023 Update: Low-A Visalia
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/diamondbacks-farm-system-may-2023-update-low-a-visalia
Time to catch up on D-backs’ farm teams
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/d-backs-minor-league-report-may-2023
Other Baseball
D-Backs’ Offseason Trade Pickup Off To Excellent Start
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/05/d-backs-offseason-trade-pickup-off-to-excellent-start.html
These teams may already be looking forward to Trade Deadline
https://www.mlb.com/news/positions-for-mlb-contenders-to-address-at-trade-deadline
Freeman joins 300-HR/1,000-RBI club, calls Dad
https://www.mlb.com/news/freddie-freeman-has-milestone-game
Ohtani, Trout power past Orioles in comeback win
https://www.mlb.com/news/shohei-ohtani-mike-trout-homer-in-win-vs-orioles
Judge quiets Toronto with 4-HR series (nearly 5!)
https://www.mlb.com/news/aaron-judge-lifts-yankees-in-toronto-12th-home-run
Anything Goes
Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:
Ziegler: 377
Chafin: 358
This day in history:
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/may-19
This day in baseball:
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/May_19
Sloths can hold their breath longer than dolphins.
Sloths can slow their heart rates. When they do, sloths can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes. On the other hand, dolphins need to come up to the surface to breathe after 10 minutes.
Penguins used to be 6 feet tall.
Whether a terrifying or adorable fun fact: bones found at Seymour Island showed that penguins stood at 6 feet tall and weighed 250 pounds 40 million years ago.
Loading comments...