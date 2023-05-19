Snake Bytes: 5/19 Off day

Team News



Diamondbacks Lead Trio of Unlikely NL Wild Contenders

Diamondbacks Farm System May 2023 Update: High-A Hillsboro

Diamondbacks Farm System May 2023 Update: Low-A Visalia

Time to catch up on D-backs’ farm teams

Other Baseball



D-Backs’ Offseason Trade Pickup Off To Excellent Start

These teams may already be looking forward to Trade Deadline

Freeman joins 300-HR/1,000-RBI club, calls Dad

Ohtani, Trout power past Orioles in comeback win

Judge quiets Toronto with 4-HR series (nearly 5!)

Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 358



This day in history:

This day in baseball:

