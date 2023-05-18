Snake Bytes 5/18: Stackin’ Series Wins

[SI] 9th inning rally keys D-backs 5-3 win over A’s

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled to start the 9th inning, and two walks later Jose Herrera lifted a sacrifice fly ball to right with the bases loaded that scored Gurriel for the go ahead run. Ketel Marte then singled to score Dominic Fletcher, and the winning margin had been secured.

Ryne Nelson was magnificent through the first five innings. He allowed a lead off double in the first inning to Esteury Ruiz, but got a strikeout and two groundouts to strand the speedy A’s centerfielder. A one-out walk to Jace Peterson in the second inning was erased when Herrera threw him out trying to steal. Nelson then retired the next 10 batters and had only pitched to one over the minimum through five innings.

[MLB] Dominic Fletcher throws out Tony Kemp, D-backs win series finale

“We were hungover a little bit from last night,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “Not in the sense of being hungover from alcohol, but hungover from the idea of losing a tough game. It was still lingering in this clubhouse.”

“Dom saved us,” Lovullo said. “You tie the game, and they scratch together a couple more hits, and you’re thinking, ‘We’re a little bit snake-bit right now.’”

[AZC] What the Diamondbacks optioned Alek Thomas to Triple A Reno

This year, Thomas is hitting .195/.252/.327. He is just 1 for 36 with one walk and 14 strikeouts against left-handed pitchers.

“There’s a lot of excessive movement with the lower half which is creating some force moving forward, I know to impact the baseball but I feel like it was changing his sightlines,” Lovullo said. “So we want him to slow some things down. And I think it’s a lower half issue more than anything. So specifically, maybe getting grounded, spreading out a little bit. Not totally eliminating the leg kick but controlling the leg kick a little bit and specifically doing better left on left.”

[AZS] D-backs beat A’s with 2 runs in 9th, Nelson’s season best outing

Nelson’s bounce-back was needed. His 2023 has been rough to start the year. He came into Wednesday with a 6.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. And recently, Nelson has allowed seven or more hits in his last four outings and a total of 34 in them, with 16 earned runs

[BR] Zac Gallen accidentally hits bird with baseball before A’s game

Zac Gallen has joined Randy Johnson in the exclusive club of...



...hitting a bird with a pitch pic.twitter.com/7E8SuITbbh — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 17, 2023

Baseball News:

[MLBTR] Manny Machado day-to-day with small hand fracture

Padres star Manny Machado has sat out the past two games after being hit by a Brad Keller pitch on Monday. While initial x-rays came back negative, manager Bob Melvin told reporters this evening that a CT scan revealed a tiny fracture in Machado’s left hand (relayed by Kevin Acee and Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune).

For the moment, Machado remains day-to-day. Melvin noted there’s a possibility the third baseman will be able to play through the injury. San Diego has an off day tomorrow and figures to reevaluate Machado prior to Friday’s series opener with the Red Sox. Injured list stints can be retroactive up to three days, so the Friars could put backdate an IL placement to May 16 if it’s determined he’ll need a week or more to recover.

[ESPN] MLB memo warns hitters not to circumvent pitch timer rules

“If they’re going to play tricks with one foot in and one foot out, it’s hard to dictate. It’s great to see that they clarified that and make the rule a little better so it doesn’t have to cost another pitcher out there in high-leverage situations games like it cost me. It irritates me a little bit and next thing you know, you don’t have room for error and you’ve got two guys on base, the tying run at first. That’s what happened.”