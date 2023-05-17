Arizona 8 @ Not-San Franscico 9 (12): FREE BASEBALL

Record: 24-19, Second in Division: 3.0 behind LAD, 4.0 ahead of SD, Wild Card: Top Seed 2.5 ahead of PIT

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ATHLETICS Ketel Marte - 2B Esteury Ruiz - CF Emmanuel Rivera - DH Brent Rooker - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Aledmys Diaz - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Carlos Perez - DH Evan Longoria - 3B Jesus Aguilar - 1B Corbin Carroll - RF Ramon Laureano - RF Nick Ahmed - SS Shea Langeliers - C Gabriel Moreno - C Jordan Diaz - 2B Dominic Fletcher - CF Nick Allen - SS Tommy Henry - LHP Kyle Muller - LHP

The game started fairly well for Arizona. Rivera singled and advanced to second a Gurriel groundout, but came home on a Christian Walker 2-run Homer! The bottom of the first was no less exciting sadly. Ruiz singled to right but with his speed and Carroll’s lackluster arm, made it to second for a double, then stole third. Rooker blooped an RBI single to right as well. But Henry then induced a double play and Perez struck out on a check swing, hopefully righting the wrong from last night.

The second was quieter: Moreno hit a two out double, but Fletcher grounded out to end the inning with zero damage. Henry made sure Oakland didn’t do anything either though, striking out two without allowing a baserunner.

Muller had an interesting third though. Marte got an infield single that bounced over his head and the shortstop Allen couldn’t handle. Then Rivera grounded into a double play before Gurriel reached on a HBP after the ball bounced. Two people then threw balls out to Muller... Walker grounded to short as well, and Allen misplayed, recovered and threw to get Gurriel at second have Arizona challenge the play successfully. Luckily for Muller, Longoria struck out swinging to end the fun. Henry did his own juggling act in the bottom half. Allen made up for his unique defense with his first home run of the season, and Rooker walked, but only the one run scored.

2-2 TIE GAME

Muller got three quick outs in the fourth. Ahmed had a weird moment getting a pitch clock strike for not being attentive to the pitcher who wasn’t on the mound, and shortstop Allen made a nice play to get Moreno at first. Unfortunately, Henry was not lucky this inning. After two outs, he gave up a home run to Laureano and then Langeliers doubled with some help from Fletcher’s poor outfield jump. Only the one run scored though.

So the fifth... WAS AWESOME! Fletcher immediately made up for his lackluster defense in the fourth with a single. Marte pushed him to third with his own single and then stole second. Rivera doubled both home to chase Muller. Acton came on to pitch and gave up a Gurriel 2-run home run! Walker Walked (y’all know how much I adore that phrase!) But Longo struck out for the first out of the inning. Carroll then also walked before Ahmed flew out (advancing Walker) and Moreno struck out to end the 9-batter inning!

The Oakland half was also eventful. Allen led off with a walk. After a Ruiz flyout and Wild Pitch, Rooker also walked. Henry got Diaz to ground to Ahmed and he got Allen out at third, but then Perez had a 2RBI double to end his night. Ginkel got pinch-hitter Noda to strike out to end the inning.

The sixth wasn’t interesting for either lineup. Marte singled, but the rest of the D’Backs couldn’t do anything. Then Ginkel struck out the side in order, looking utterly DOMINENT.

6-4 ARIZONA

Fujinami on the mound for Oakland now. You know, that other Asian pitcher we all wanted instead of McGough. He got Walker and Longoria to strike out (Longo earning the Golden Sombrero). But then Carroll doubled down the third base line, Ahmed doubled him home, and Moreno singled Ahmed home before Fletcher grounded out to end the inning.

Ginkel was not helped by Longo’s defense in the seventh, but he still loaded the bases on hits (two toward Longo, one he completely messed up), before getting lifted for Kyle Nelson. Who promptly gave up a grand slam to Noda... THEN struck Laureano out.

Rivera started the eighth well, singling on the infield. Zach Jackson then took the mound and gave a single up to Gurriel. At this point, Thomas ran for Rivera. But Walker popped out and Rojas pinch hit for Longo so he could avoid the Platinum Sombrero and giving up any more runs. Rojas struck out looking on a questionable call in general, but it was an extra salty call since it was lower than the previous pitch, a ball... Well done “ump,” well done. Ruiz pitched the bottom of the eighth, working around a single and HBP to keep the game tied.

Richard Lovelady pitched the ninth. Carroll walked but Ahmed Moreno and Fletcher couldn’t get him to second. Kinda seemed like running wasn’t in the cards. And his double earlier looked like it could’ve been a triple in April. I’m beginning to wonder if he really does have nagging knee discomfort... Ruiz got Diaz, but walked Perez then got lifted for Chafin, who struck the next two out to give us free baseball!

8-8 TIE

Pruitt onto pitch, Fletcher got to be the Spooky Runner. Marte struck out looking on another, let’s say, choice umpire strike below the zone... Pavin then took the ab for Thomas, who apparently is no longer worth high leverage spots. He sac flew out to center, Fletcher on third for Gurriel, who flew out to left.

McGough on for Arizona, Laureano the Oakland version of a Spooky Runner. Langeliers walked. Peterson struck out. Allen reached on an error by Rojas (third base was NOT Arizona’s friend tonight). McGough struck Ruiz out. And Rooker lined out to short!

Gurriel became the Spooky Runner in the Eleventh. Walker grounded out, Rojas popped out to center, and Carroll was intentionally walked to Ahmed was the hitter. He grounded out... Rooker was the Spooky Runner in green. Diaz popped out and Kemp grounded out. Then Noda was intentionally walked to bring up Laureano. Noda took second on catcher indifference. Laureano did not let me sleep though, watching strike three slide right down the middle, sending the game to the twelfth inning.

At this point, I am exhausted, and this is already over 1100 words. So it’s going to be VERY generic. You may as well skip to the Conclusion...

Ahmed is now the Spooky Runner. He did not score. Laureano is the next Spooky Runner. He scored to win the game. In the worst type of war of attrition, Arizona lost.

9-8 OAKLAND WINS

Conclusion

Can we call this a good game? There were certainly highlights. Henry pitched fairly well-ish. The offense strung hits together until extras. But Longo was NOT good on either side of the ball. McGough and the bullpen were IMPRESSIVE (especially you Ginkel!) Alas we lost.

Fangraphs

There was no doubt about this one tonight. Welcome to the community Bailiwick. Even if it’s just for tonight, we all enjoyed your presence! If you haven’t read through the GDT, I recommend it just for the replies to his comment!

Someone named RHP Luis Medina (6.03 FIP, 11IP, 9K/3BB, 1.45 WHIP) will host RHP Ryne Nelson (5.08 FIP, 40.2IP, 26K/11BB, 1.55 WHIP) in the Coliseum at 12:37pm Phoenix Time. It’s an early getaway day before an off day and a trip to Pittsburgh (excellent stadium - I watched us lose there last season!)