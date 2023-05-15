Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #42: 5/15 @ Athletics

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ATHLETICS Josh Rojas - 3B Esteury Ruiz - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Ryan Noda - 1B Corbin Carroll - LF Brent Rooker - DH Lourdes Gurriel - DH JJ Bleday - LF Pavin Smith - 1B Shea Langeliers - C Dominic Fletcher - RF Ramon Laureano - RF Gabriel Moreno - C Jace Peterson - 3B Alek Thomas - CF Jordan Diaz - 2B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Nick Allen - SS Merrill Kelly - RHP Drew Rucinski - RHP

Ranking the power rankings

MLB.com: #15 (last week #12)

CBS Sports: #12 (last week #14) - “Zac Gallen, man. Good grief. He now has 70 strikeouts against eight walks in 57 1/3 innings. That goes with a 2.35 ERA, 1.77 FIP and 0.86 WHIP. Ridiculous.”

USA Today: #9 (last week #11) - “Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s .308 average in the NL’s top 10.”

FOX Sports: #9 (last week #9) - “The bullpen has taken hits, most notably to 2022 All-Star Joe Mantiply, but the most important members of the rotation have stayed healthy as young talent gets infused. Zach Davies is on the mend from an oblique injury and could be back sometime this month.”

ESPN: #14 (last week #17) - “Raise your hand if you had Geraldo Perdomo as the D-backs’ best hitter this season. Put it down — you’re lying. It’s still early, but Perdomo, Arizona’s 23-year-old shortstop, boasts a team-leading 1.033 OPS, with nearly as many walks (11) as strikeouts (15). Yes, the same Perdomo whose .262 slugging percentage in 2022 ranked dead last among those with at least 500 plate appearances. Perdomo’s slugging percentage is now up 311 points! He’s a solid defender at a premium position, but if he can continue to provide something close to this type of offensive production, the D-backs will be in business.”

Three of the five move the D-backs up the rankings this week, FOX Sports have them holding steady, but MLB inexplicably decides to drop them three places? The big news, however, is more like the sweep of the Padres by the Dodgers over the weekend, which sent the two teams in sharply different directions. This was most apparent in the FOX rankings, where the Padres plummeted nine spots, dropping from eighth to seventeenth. Overall, it also means that the D-backs are ranked higher than the Padres for the first time this season! Here’s the collective rankings, and a graph...