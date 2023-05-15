Snake Bytes 5/15: Show and Prove

[SI] Gurriel’s walk-off rewards stellar pitching in series win

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo spoke about the importance of a win like this. “To go where we’re going, we got to beat guys like that, we got to win games like that. As you push it forward, you’re starting to play really meaningful games late, you’re going to see some really good arms and good pitching. I just want our guys to train for the opposing team’s best effort, no matter what it is. To go where we’re getting to, we got to find a way to beat No. 1 and 2s, and we did a good job of that today.”

[MLB] Brandon Pfaadt rebounds with start outing vs Giants

“Everybody expected him to come up a puddle of mud or something like that,” pitching coach Brent Strom said. “You know, he’s very strong and he believes in himself and he’s had success throughout his career. I told him even after those first two, I said, ‘I’ve seen a lot of pitchers in my day and I really believe this guy is going to be a good one eventually.’ Really, really good. And I just love the way he’s poised — he doesn’t get too high or too low. There’s a calmness about him, which I didn’t have when I was pitching and a lot of guys don’t have.”

[AZC] Brandon Pfaadt moves forward with good outing vs Giants

Pfaadt gave up just one run in five strong innings, issuing three walks and striking out five. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gave the Diamondbacks a walkoff win in the bottom of the ninth, lacing a double into left off Giants reliever Tyler Rogers to drive home Christian Walker, who scored from first after working a walk to open the inning. The win was the Diamondbacks’ third in as many days over the Giants, giving them a victory in the four-game series.

[AZS] D-backs edge Giants in pitchers duel on Lourdes Gurriel Jr’s walk-off hit

Baseball News:

[CBS] Phillies’ Bryce Harper ejected after Rockies’ reliever taunts sparks bench clearing dust up.

The benches cleared in the 7th inning. pic.twitter.com/Ag1TZDVHHW — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 14, 2023

[MLBTR] Angels designate Ryan Tepera for assignment

Tepera, 35, signed a two-year, $14MM contract with the Angels prior to the 2022 season.

The 2023 campaign has been nothing short of a disaster for Tepera so far, however. In ten appearances, the veteran righty has allowed nine runs (seven earned) in just 8 2/3 innings of work. While Tepera has a decent 21.7% strikeout rate and an excellent 6.5% walk rate so far this season, and a massive .448 BABIP certainly contributed to his struggles, Tepera had already allowed two home runs this season after allowing just 11 over his past 118 2/3 innings of work.

[FN] Did White Sox star Time Anderson say he “hates” Chicago?