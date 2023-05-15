Meme Monday 5/15: Clap ‘em up

After a series loss vs Marlins at Chase, the D-backs reminded us fans what type of team they really are this season. A winner. The Diamondbacks took a four game series vs the Giants this past Mother’s Day weekend. A series that saw Gallen’s handiwork, and Brandon Pfaadt’s true potential. The bullpen held things together for the most part, and the offense showed slightly more patience at the plate. Anytime the D-backs can win at home vs the Giants is a blessing. Giants fans are on par with Cardinals fans in their snootiness, and pomp. Cheers to the team and to the memes. Enjoy.

