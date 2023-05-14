Arizona Diamondbacks 7, San Francisco Giants 2: Dom’d If You Do

Not gonna lie I was a little nervous going into this recap despite Zac Gallen being on the mound. It has been a bit of a rough week for the Arizona Diamondbacks dropping two of three to the Miami Marlins and the series opener to the San Francisco Giants. In our Brute Squad group text between myself, Patrick, Nik, and Lopez there was a sense of despair as we headed into the weekend on the heels of a three game losing streak. Then Dominic Fletcher happened last night. Then Dominic Fletcher happened again tonight. In the span of two weeks, the 2019 second round pick has made himself look like a Rookie of the Year candidate in the outfield. He got it done on both sides of the ball tonight, so lets show you how he did it.

The top of the first was a bit quirky as the Giants scored the first run of the game by reaching first base on a wild pitch strikeout and a sac fly double play. Leadoff hitter Thairo Estrada was the recipient of the free pass to first base on a strikeout. Gallen then found himself in a bit of a bind with runners on the corners and only one out. Enter Dominic Fletcher, scene one act one. Gallen gave up a deep fly to the right center field warning track off the bat of J.D. Davis. Fletcher stuck with it, tracked it down for the over the shoulder catch, rebounded off the wall, got the ball back into the infield quickly, and doubled off LaMonte Wade Jr. at first base to end the inning with the Giants up by a run.

Zac Gallen, steady as he is, tightened up loose ends and completed the second inning on five pitches and the third on eight setting aside doubts that we could expect any less of what we have seen from him all season. The fourth inning got a little dicey for Zac as he walked the first two batters to begin the frame, but he got out of it with no runs surrendered.

Arizona would not get their scoring started until the sixth inning all thanks to the man of the evening, Dominic Fletcher. Jose Herrera and Ketel Marte bookended a pair of singles around a Josh Rojas double to begin the frame, but remained scoreless nonetheless. Giants Starter Anthony DeSclafani was lifted at that point for Scott Alexander to face Corbin Carroll. Arizona tied the game on a wild pitch, but it appeared that one run would be all they could manage as they quickly found themselves with two outs. Enter The Truth, Dominic Fletcher. Last night he was a triple shy of the cycle. He obviously had one loaded ready to go as he cleared the bases with a triple for his first hit of the evening to give Arizona a four-to-one lead.

Meanwhile, Zac Gallen pressed on continuing his outstanding start to the season making it all the way to the eighth inning with two outs. Going that far into the game gave the bullpen some much needed rest as has been the case all season with him. After giving up his second run on a double from Wilmer Flores, Lovullo went to Andrew Chafin out of the bullpen to conclude the eighth which he did on just two pitches.

The bottom of the eighth inning closely mirrored the bottom of the sixth. Once again, Arizona scored a run on a wild pitch this time with Ketel Marte making it in all the way from second. And as fate would have it, Dominic Fletcher came through again with a smash to right center. It was originally ruled as a triple, but a two second umpire review concluded that the ball had actually cleared the wall for a home run and ricocheted back into the field of play.

We are witnessing @Dbacks' history with Dominic Fletcher pic.twitter.com/DL6q2JpfeV — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 14, 2023

It is going to be extremely difficult to keep this kid out of the lineup if he continues to play out of his mind like this. He has been nothing short of impressive in the two handfuls of games he has played at the MLB level. To round out the rest of the game, Anthony Misiewicz and Kyle Nelson closed out the ninth inning for the 7-to-2 victory.

All hail Dominic Fletcher. The Truth. Stayed tuned for Monday Memes to see a Fletcher McCarthy submission.