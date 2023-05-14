Snake Bytes: 5/14 Dominic-ated also, Happy Mother’s Day!



Team News



It was a 1-0 game, until the bottom of the 6th...

Dominic Fletcher is LEGIT! pic.twitter.com/tqfHnSdNzE — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 14, 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks Daily: Dominic Fletcher stars, Zac Gallen deals in win over Giants

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/05/13/arizona-diamondbacks-daily-news-updates-saturday-game-san-francisco-giants/70205276007/



Fletcher, Gallen lead D-backs to 2nd win in 2 nights over Giants

“I think it’s just a comfort with my teammates, the coaching staff and the training staff,” Fletcher told reporters postgame. Everybody here has done such a good job (to) welcome me in. And just being comfortable and playing hard and playing to win.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3523455/fletcher-gallen-lead-d-backs-to-2nd-win-in-nights-over-giants/



Fletcher’s Glove, Bat Impressive in Win Over Giants

“He’s in a great spot,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said of his rookie outfielder. “He carried us today with five RBIs. That’s what everyone works for. He’s probably watched a couple of his teammates, Corbin, Alek, and Jake last year getting this opportunity. He’s been dreaming about it for a long time and he’s making the most of every game and every at-bat. That’s what we love about him.”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/dominic-fletcher-glove-bat-impressive-in-win-over-san-francisco-giants



Other Baseball



The Las Vegas Oakland A’s have 9 wins through 40 games. They are 1 game better than the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (Per Steak in last nights’ GDT), even the 1962 Mets had 12 wins to this point. ‘04 Dbacks had 16 and the ‘21 team had 18, if you wondered.



Reds not living in the past with bold new look for City Connect uniforms

https://www.mlb.com/news/reds-city-connect-uniforms-unveiled

Some old fashioned “ex Dbacks on the move” news. No, I don’t care that Jack is the only one that will get that. lol.



Marlins outfield in question after Chisholm, Sánchez exit

The Marlins announced postgame that Chisholm exited with a right foot contusion, with X-rays coming back negative. The scary moment could’ve been worse.

https://www.mlb.com/marlins/news/jazz-chisholm-jr-exits-after-running-into-wall



Kansas City Royals Zack Greinke Joins Incredible Club in Baseball History

Zach Grienke becomes the 5th pitcher EVER to strike out 1000 different batters pic.twitter.com/VvVobBv8oP — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 14, 2023

By striking out outfielder Joey Wiemer, Greinke became the fifth pitcher in baseball history to strike out 1,000 different hitters. He joined Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux and Roger Clemens* in the club.

https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/history/kansas-city-royals-zack-greinke-joins-incredible-club-in-baseball-history



Greinke becomes 5th pitcher to ring up 1K different batters

https://www.mlb.com/news/zack-greinke-strikes-out-1000th-different-batter



Anything Goes



Career appearances for Dbacks tracker:

Ziegler: 377

Chafin: 356



This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/may-14



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/May_14



The human’s little finger provides over 50% of the hand’s strength.

Don’t underestimate your little fingers. Researches show that a human’s little finger provides over 50% of the hand’s strength, and losing the little finger is really detrimental.



Wow, I would never have guessed that.



Mammoths were still alive when the Egyptians were building the Great Pyramids.

Wooly mammoths were alive until 2550 to 2490 B.C.



Personally, I knew that, but I just thought some would find it interesting. There is a remote island in the Artic Circle in the extreme far east called Wrangel Island. It is a small island, so the population would have been incredibly inbred.



I will just throw out another fact, we are closer in time to T-Rex (65 million years apart) than T-Rex was to Stegosaurs (82 million).

