Snake Bytes 5/13: Fletcher Saves the Day

San Francisco 5, Arizona 7

Tyne Nelson may have only lasted 4 2⁄ 3 innings, but thanks to Dominic Fletcher his efforts were still enough to keep Arizona in the game. The Snakes pushed ahead in the sixth and added some insurance in the seventh. The bullpen pitched well, allowing only one run in 3 1⁄ 3 innings.

Fletcher Launches First Career Home Run

This inaugural home run was a no-doubter. The three-run blast was launched onto the home run porch in right center field.

Fletcher’s 4 RBI Night Leads the Way

Arizona’s bullpen slowed the Giants and the Diamondbacks’ offense picked up Ryne Nelson after a rough first two innings. The result was a nice victory for Arizona as they try to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL west.

Fletcher Lights Up Giants

Making his case for remaining on the 26-man roster, Dominic Fletcher went 3-for-4 with four RBI, including his first career home run, a massive three-run blast.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Giving AZ What They Need at the Plate

It has taken him a while to get going, but the second part of the Daulton Varsho return has started to come around at the plate, giving AZ much of the right-handed pop they were hoping for.

Other Baseball News

One of MLB’s Rarest Feats Accomplished on Thursday

Frankly, with the heinous Manfred Man rule, I am honestly a bit surprised the walk-off bunt has not become somewhat more common.

The Unbreakable Casey Schmitt

Last night it was Dominic Fletcher for the Diamondbacks putting on the show against the Giants. However, the Giants have their own rookie off to a blistering start, putting up numbers not seen since DiMaggio.

The Evolution of Kris Bryant

While he looks different now than he did in Chicago, that’s a good thing for Colorado and the future of the Bryant contract.

What Happened to St. Louis?

The track record for the Redbirds is too strong to believe this run of horrific ball will last too much longer, or that the team will not go out and find the players necessary to fix the team.

Cedric Mullins Hits for Cycle

Things continue to go well for Baltimore and the Orioles’ players.

Don Denkinger, Former MLB Umpire Dead at 86

While he may go down as being most remembered for a blown call that likely changed the shape of the 1985 World Series, he had a good long run and was considered a stand-up guy.