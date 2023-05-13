 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PYW’s 2023: Week 7

So what was our ace thinking?

By Imstillhungry95
Welcome back!

Last week, I asked you to caption this picture of Zac Gallen. Nothing but red comments on the podium this time around, so let’s jump right in. In third place, we have a tie between Jack and Snake_Bitten with four recs each!

Zac’s wondering what we’re ALL wondering... what the hell did they do with the Clock. Well I have the answer ! (followed by a picture of the two pictures, one of the giant clock tucked in the corner of the main Chase Field parking garage and then of a selfie of Jack in front of the clock) — Jack Sommers
“Who’s going to stare into my eyes while holding my hand” — Snake_Bitten

Well now that Bumgarner’s off (or on, I guess?) the market, Dan Belino is looking for a new significant pitcher. Also, I still think that’s cheating, Jack ;-)

Spencer takes second with a five rec performance!

Why is Perdomo no in the lineup every game?

Asking the important questions Zac. Maybe now that you’re asking, Torey will answer it.

Finally, taking the top spot on the podium is FootstepsFalco16 with six recs!

I thought you were going to homer off me Jazz. What happened?

Yeah, Jazz? What happened man? Such a big talker...

Now for the standings!

Standings

Players Score
Players Score
kilnborn 20
Jack Sommers 18
Spencer O'Gara 17
Makakilo 14
NikT77 9
Dano_In_Tucson 6
FootstepsFalco16 6
Snake_Bitten 6
Steak85 5
Justin27 4
Smurf1000 3
gzimmerm 3

Kilnborn stays at the top of the standings, despite sitting the week out. However, Jack and Spencer seriously closed the gap with their performances. Still anyone’s game!

It’s been a rough week for Arizona sports. The Diamondbacks went on a losing streak, the Suns forgot how play basketball. Basically, the AZ curse is still in full effect. What needs to happen to break it? G...

Before we go, a quick programing note. I have a huge final due next week, so there’ll be an extra week between this and Ep. 8. Plenty of time for you to come up with something to finally break the AZ Sports curse. Go!

