PYW’s 2023: Week 7

Last week, I asked you to caption this picture of Zac Gallen. Nothing but red comments on the podium this time around, so let’s jump right in. In third place, we have a tie between Jack and Snake_Bitten with four recs each!

Well now that Bumgarner’s off (or on, I guess?) the market, Dan Belino is looking for a new significant pitcher. Also, I still think that’s cheating, Jack ;-)

Spencer takes second with a five rec performance!

Asking the important questions Zac. Maybe now that you’re asking, Torey will answer it.

Finally, taking the top spot on the podium is FootstepsFalco16 with six recs!

Yeah, Jazz? What happened man? Such a big talker...

Now for the standings!

Standings Players Score Players Score kilnborn 20 Jack Sommers 18 Spencer O'Gara 17 Makakilo 14 NikT77 9 Dano_In_Tucson 6 FootstepsFalco16 6 Snake_Bitten 6 Steak85 5 Justin27 4 Smurf1000 3 gzimmerm 3

Kilnborn stays at the top of the standings, despite sitting the week out. However, Jack and Spencer seriously closed the gap with their performances. Still anyone’s game!

It’s been a rough week for Arizona sports. The Diamondbacks went on a losing streak, the Suns forgot how play basketball. Basically, the AZ curse is still in full effect. What needs to happen to break it? G...

Before we go, a quick programing note. I have a huge final due next week, so there’ll be an extra week between this and Ep. 8. Plenty of time for you to come up with something to finally break the AZ Sports curse. Go!